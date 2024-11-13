iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothy Labs Ltd Dividend

393
(1.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Jyothy Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend15 May 20243 Jul 20243 Jul 20243.5350Final
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 15, 2024 recommended final dividend of Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Jyothy Labs: Related News

Jyothy Labs Sees Q2 Profit Rise, Plans Growth in Rural Markets

Jyothy Labs Sees Q2 Profit Rise, Plans Growth in Rural Markets

13 Nov 2024|10:21 AM

Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.

