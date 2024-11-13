|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|3.5
|350
|Final
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 15, 2024 recommended final dividend of Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.