Linde India Ltd Book Closer

5,890
(-1.66%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Linde India CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser28 May 20246 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that the 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12 August 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 6 August 2024 to Monday, 12 August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend to the Members. You are requested to please take the above on record

Linde India: Related News

Linde India acquires Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar gas assets

5 Sep 2024|10:50 AM

Linde India will take over two air separation units currently under development at the factory as part of the agreement.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

