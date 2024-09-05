This is to inform you that the 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12 August 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 6 August 2024 to Monday, 12 August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend to the Members. You are requested to please take the above on record