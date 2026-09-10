AGM 10/09/2026 Annual Report of the company for Financial Year 2025-26. Outcome of 23rd AGM of Max Earth Resources Ltd (Formerly known as Max Alert Systems Ltd) on Thursday, September 10, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/09/2026) E-voting Results along with Scrutinizer Repot for the Annual General Meeting held on 10 September, 2026 by the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.09.2026)