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Max Earth Resources Ltd Board Meeting

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4.45
(4.95%)
Apr 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Max Alert CORPORATE ACTIONS

14/10/2025calendar-icon
14/10/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Aug 202628 Jul 2026
Max Alert Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 05 2026 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider: (1) Re-appointment of Mr. Amit Anand Vengilat who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment; (2) Appointment of M/s. Amruta Giradkar & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer; and (3) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Further the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities remains closed from July 01 2026 and shall reopen 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 05, 2026 inter-alia approved: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Amit Anand Vengilat, the Managing Director who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. 2. The Notice convening the Annual General Meeting, the Boards Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, appointed the Scrutinizer for the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and fixed the date, time and venue of the Annual General Meeting. The Meeting commenced at 01.00 p.m. and concluded at 02.00 p.m.. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 05.08.2026)
Board Meeting29 May 202618 May 2026
Audited Results Max Alert Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 29(1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 through Audio/video conferencing, inter- alia, 1) To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Financial Results along with Independent Auditors Report of the company for the Financial year ended March 31, 2026. 2) To consider and approve the re-appointment of M/s. KKAB & Co. LLP. Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2026-27. Max Alert Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This has reference to our Stock Exchange letter dated May 18, 2026 regarding intimation to convene the Board Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. We hereby inform that the said meeting has been postponed due to unavailability of the quorum and re-scheduled to be convened on Friday, May 29, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.05.2026) We wish to inform you that meeting held today to consider and approve the financial result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2026)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20262 Feb 2026
Max Alert Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday 09 February 2026 at 11.30 A.M through video-conferencing. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, Regulation 33 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the Listing Regulations), we would like to inform that the Board of Directors, at their Meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 09, 2026, through video conferencing reviewed the financial performance of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 09.02.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
Max Alert Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 11 2025 at 11:30 A.M. through video conferencing. Max Alert Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Meeting of Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 is now postponed and re-scheduled on Thursday, November 13, 2024, inter alia to 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and to take note of the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 10/11/2025) Board Meeting held today for considering and approving the unaudited Financial Result (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025) Revised Unaudited Financial Results due to Discrepancies in Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.01.2026)

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