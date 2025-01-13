iifl-logo-icon 1
Minal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

4.59
(4.32%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:20:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Minal Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.38

38.38

38.38

38.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.5

3.96

2.97

2.61

Net Worth

38.88

42.34

41.35

40.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0.17

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.05

0.07

0.06

Total Liabilities

39.05

42.39

41.42

41.05

Fixed Assets

0.46

0.5

0.53

0.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.12

6.31

6.31

6.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

32.43

35.33

34.51

34.14

Inventories

10.28

10.61

8.81

9.15

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

4.09

3.45

0.73

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

18.92

23.15

25.14

25.22

Sundry Creditors

-0.83

-1.82

-0.11

-0.19

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

Cash

0.04

0.26

0.07

0.03

Total Assets

39.05

42.4

41.42

41.04

