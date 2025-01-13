Minal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.38
38.38
38.38
38.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.5
3.96
2.97
2.61
Net Worth
38.88
42.34
41.35
40.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0.17
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.05
0.07
0.06
Total Liabilities
39.05
42.39
41.42
41.05
Fixed Assets
0.46
0.5
0.53
0.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.12
6.31
6.31
6.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
32.43
35.33
34.51
34.14
Inventories
10.28
10.61
8.81
9.15
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.09
3.45
0.73
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
18.92
23.15
25.14
25.22
Sundry Creditors
-0.83
-1.82
-0.11
-0.19
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
Cash
0.04
0.26
0.07
0.03
Total Assets
39.05
42.4
41.42
41.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.