Minal Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
25.34
15.09
19.69
10.53
23.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.34
15.09
19.69
10.53
23.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.54
1.01
2.49
4.1
Total Income
25.7
15.63
20.69
13.01
27.61
Total Expenditure
24.98
14.8
29.13
11.34
31.8
PBIDT
0.72
0.83
-8.43
1.67
-4.19
Interest
0.17
0.98
0.33
0.14
1.27
PBDT
0.55
-0.15
-8.77
1.54
-5.46
Depreciation
0.41
0.48
0.55
0.58
0.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.06
0
0.4
0.04
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.06
-0.63
-9.72
0.92
-5.79
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
-0.8
-5.11
-0.09
-1.27
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.03
0.17
-4.61
1
-4.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
1.9
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.03
0.17
-4.61
1
-6.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.03
-0.49
0.05
-0.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.38
38.38
38.38
38.38
38.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.84
5.5
-42.81
15.85
-17.82
PBDTM(%)
2.17
-0.99
-44.54
14.62
-23.22
PATM(%)
0.23
-4.17
-49.36
8.73
-24.62
