Minal Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

25.34

15.09

19.69

10.53

23.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.34

15.09

19.69

10.53

23.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.54

1.01

2.49

4.1

Total Income

25.7

15.63

20.69

13.01

27.61

Total Expenditure

24.98

14.8

29.13

11.34

31.8

PBIDT

0.72

0.83

-8.43

1.67

-4.19

Interest

0.17

0.98

0.33

0.14

1.27

PBDT

0.55

-0.15

-8.77

1.54

-5.46

Depreciation

0.41

0.48

0.55

0.58

0.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.06

0

0.4

0.04

-0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

0.06

-0.63

-9.72

0.92

-5.79

Minority Interest After NP

0.03

-0.8

-5.11

-0.09

-1.27

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.03

0.17

-4.61

1

-4.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

1.9

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.03

0.17

-4.61

1

-6.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.03

-0.49

0.05

-0.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.38

38.38

38.38

38.38

38.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.84

5.5

-42.81

15.85

-17.82

PBDTM(%)

2.17

-0.99

-44.54

14.62

-23.22

PATM(%)

0.23

-4.17

-49.36

8.73

-24.62

