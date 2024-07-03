Minal Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
10.77
12.31
12.51
14.81
4.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.77
12.31
12.51
14.81
4.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.15
1.97
-1.31
0.21
Total Income
11.01
12.46
14.48
13.5
4.95
Total Expenditure
10.57
11.62
16.16
7.72
8.78
PBIDT
0.43
0.84
-1.68
5.78
-3.83
Interest
0.03
0.03
0.03
-0.32
0.23
PBDT
0.4
0.8
-1.71
6.1
-4.06
Depreciation
0.14
0.13
0.12
0.22
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.15
0.15
0.35
-0.11
0.13
Deferred Tax
0.12
0.13
-0.04
0.04
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.29
0.39
-2.14
5.94
-4.31
Minority Interest After NP
0.52
0.03
0.72
3.01
-2.24
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.23
0.37
-2.85
2.94
-2.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-3.74
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.23
0.37
0.89
2.94
-2.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.02
-0.11
0.31
-0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.38
38.38
38.38
38.38
38.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.99
6.82
-13.42
39.02
-80.8
PBDTM(%)
3.71
6.49
-13.66
41.18
-85.65
PATM(%)
2.69
3.16
-17.1
40.1
-90.92
