iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Minal Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

4.86
(0.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

10.77

12.31

12.51

14.81

4.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.77

12.31

12.51

14.81

4.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.15

1.97

-1.31

0.21

Total Income

11.01

12.46

14.48

13.5

4.95

Total Expenditure

10.57

11.62

16.16

7.72

8.78

PBIDT

0.43

0.84

-1.68

5.78

-3.83

Interest

0.03

0.03

0.03

-0.32

0.23

PBDT

0.4

0.8

-1.71

6.1

-4.06

Depreciation

0.14

0.13

0.12

0.22

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.15

0.15

0.35

-0.11

0.13

Deferred Tax

0.12

0.13

-0.04

0.04

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.29

0.39

-2.14

5.94

-4.31

Minority Interest After NP

0.52

0.03

0.72

3.01

-2.24

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.23

0.37

-2.85

2.94

-2.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-3.74

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.23

0.37

0.89

2.94

-2.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.02

-0.11

0.31

-0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.38

38.38

38.38

38.38

38.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.99

6.82

-13.42

39.02

-80.8

PBDTM(%)

3.71

6.49

-13.66

41.18

-85.65

PATM(%)

2.69

3.16

-17.1

40.1

-90.92

Minal Industries: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Minal Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.