iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Minal Industries Ltd Share Price

4.89
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.35
  • Day's High5.35
  • 52 Wk High6.31
  • Prev. Close5
  • Day's Low4.76
  • 52 Wk Low 3.87
  • Turnover (lac)8.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Minal Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

5.35

Prev. Close

5

Turnover(Lac.)

8.42

Day's High

5.35

Day's Low

4.76

52 Week's High

6.31

52 Week's Low

3.87

Book Value

2

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Minal Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Minal Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Minal Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.62%

Non-Promoter- 59.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Minal Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.38

38.38

38.38

38.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.5

3.96

2.97

2.61

Net Worth

38.88

42.34

41.35

40.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0.01

-5.37

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-17.23

-4.51

-0.07

-0.39

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.29

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0.08

0.01

Working capital

-17.02

-4.26

0.26

-0.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

174.04

782.22

49.39

-47.79

EBIT growth

282.54

6,063.06

-81.62

-62.18

Net profit growth

558.2

-29,323.62

-102.32

-63.32

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

37.85

26.8

28.24

14

38.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.85

26.8

28.24

14

38.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.33

2.34

2.3

1.28

3.25

View Annually Results

Minal Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Minal Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sona Parikh

Chairman & Managing Director

Shrikant J Parikh

Independent Director

Amulbhai Patel

Independent Director

Shankar Prasad Bhagat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Piyush Harish Talyani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Minal Industries Ltd

Summary

Minal Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name of Minal Electra Tolls Private Limited on January 11, 1988. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on September 30, 1993 and the name of the Company changed to Minal Electra Tools Ltd. Again, the name converted into Minal Engineering Ltd and thereafter, to Minal Industries Limited in March, 2010. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery and silver articles of various designs / specifications.The pioneers of the Company, Mr. Shrikant Parikh incorporated the business from the scratch . The Company is firmly established across the value chain and in all major diamonds and jewelry centers globally.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Minal Industries Ltd share price today?

The Minal Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Minal Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Minal Industries Ltd is ₹93.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Minal Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Minal Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Minal Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Minal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Minal Industries Ltd is ₹3.87 and ₹6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Minal Industries Ltd?

Minal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 13.38%, 6 Month at 15.47%, 3 Month at 5.71% and 1 Month at 15.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Minal Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Minal Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Minal Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.