SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹5.35
Prev. Close₹5
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.42
Day's High₹5.35
Day's Low₹4.76
52 Week's High₹6.31
52 Week's Low₹3.87
Book Value₹2
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.38
38.38
38.38
38.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.5
3.96
2.97
2.61
Net Worth
38.88
42.34
41.35
40.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0.01
-5.37
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-17.23
-4.51
-0.07
-0.39
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.29
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0.08
0.01
Working capital
-17.02
-4.26
0.26
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
174.04
782.22
49.39
-47.79
EBIT growth
282.54
6,063.06
-81.62
-62.18
Net profit growth
558.2
-29,323.62
-102.32
-63.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
37.85
26.8
28.24
14
38.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.85
26.8
28.24
14
38.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.33
2.34
2.3
1.28
3.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sona Parikh
Chairman & Managing Director
Shrikant J Parikh
Independent Director
Amulbhai Patel
Independent Director
Shankar Prasad Bhagat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Piyush Harish Talyani
Reports by Minal Industries Ltd
Summary
Minal Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name of Minal Electra Tolls Private Limited on January 11, 1988. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on September 30, 1993 and the name of the Company changed to Minal Electra Tools Ltd. Again, the name converted into Minal Engineering Ltd and thereafter, to Minal Industries Limited in March, 2010. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery and silver articles of various designs / specifications.The pioneers of the Company, Mr. Shrikant Parikh incorporated the business from the scratch . The Company is firmly established across the value chain and in all major diamonds and jewelry centers globally.
The Minal Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Minal Industries Ltd is ₹93.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Minal Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Minal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Minal Industries Ltd is ₹3.87 and ₹6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Minal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 13.38%, 6 Month at 15.47%, 3 Month at 5.71% and 1 Month at 15.21%.
