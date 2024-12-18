|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To approve the Standalone & consolidate Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. 2) To approve the statement of Standalone & consolidate Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended September 30 2024. 3) Any other business with the permission of chair. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 18/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consoldiated unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30 2024. Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 9th November 2024 regarding intimation of the date of the Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on November 14 2024 , inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and half year September 30 2024 (un-audited Financial Results), we hereby inform you that the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will have to be postponed to a later date due to unavoidable circumstances (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve re-appointment of Shri Shrikant Jesinglal Parikh (DIN:00112642) as a Managing Director of the Company for further period of 05 (Five) years. 2. To consider and approve appointment of Statutory auditor of the Company. 3. To fix the Date Time and Venue for convening 36th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and approve the Draft Notice for the same. 4. To approve the Book-closure dates as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Any other business with the permission of chair With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, the August 31 2024 approved the following: 1. Notice of 36th AGM along with Directors & Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023 - 2024. 2. Dates of closure of the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members as per Regulation 42 (2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 from Tuesday the 24th September 2024 to Monday the 30th September 2024 for the purpose of 36th AGM to be held on Monday the September 30th 2024. 3. Venue, Day, Date & time of the 36th AGM to be held on Monday the September 30th, 2024. 4. Fixation of Cut-off date to record the entitlement of the Shareholders to cast their votes at the ensuing 36th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per attahment. Approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|22 May 2024
|Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve IND-AS compliant Standalone & consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone & consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March 2024; 3. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone & consolidate Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jun 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|As per attachment.
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the postal ballot notice. 2. To appoint scrutinizer for the postal ballot. 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Shankar Prasad Bhagat [DIN: 01359807) as an Independent Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation to hold office for a second term of 5 (Five) consecutive years on the Board of the Company commencing from April 1 2024 up to March 31 2029 (both days inclusive) subject to approval of Members. 4. Any other business with permission of chair. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Appointment of secretarial auditor. With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, the March 30 2024 approved the following: 1. Reappointment of Mr. Shankar Prasad Bhagat [DIN: 01359807), as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, for a term of 5 years, w.e.f April 1, 2024, subject to shareholders approval. Mr. Shankar Prasad Bhagat [DIN: 01359807), is not debarred from holding the office of a director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other authority. 2. To consider and approve appointment of M/s. HSPN & Associates LLP., Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Standalone & consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter & Nine months ended on December 31 2023. 2) Any other business with the permission of chair. Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone & consolidated un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024) Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in reference to our letter dated February 3, 2024 intimating your good office about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on today the 14th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone & consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter & Nine months ended on December 31, 2023. This is to inform you that the said Board Meeting is adjourned due to unavoidable circumstances. Further the said adjourned meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 16th February 2024 to transact the following business: 1) To approve the Standalone & consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter & Nine months ended on December 31, 2023. 2) Any other business with the permission of chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) Approval of Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.