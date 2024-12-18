Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To approve the Standalone & consolidate Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. 2) To approve the statement of Standalone & consolidate Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended September 30 2024. 3) Any other business with the permission of chair. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 18/12/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consoldiated unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30 2024. Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 9th November 2024 regarding intimation of the date of the Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on November 14 2024 , inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and half year September 30 2024 (un-audited Financial Results), we hereby inform you that the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will have to be postponed to a later date due to unavoidable circumstances (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve re-appointment of Shri Shrikant Jesinglal Parikh (DIN:00112642) as a Managing Director of the Company for further period of 05 (Five) years. 2. To consider and approve appointment of Statutory auditor of the Company. 3. To fix the Date Time and Venue for convening 36th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and approve the Draft Notice for the same. 4. To approve the Book-closure dates as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Any other business with the permission of chair With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, the August 31 2024 approved the following: 1. Notice of 36th AGM along with Directors & Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023 - 2024. 2. Dates of closure of the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members as per Regulation 42 (2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 from Tuesday the 24th September 2024 to Monday the 30th September 2024 for the purpose of 36th AGM to be held on Monday the September 30th 2024. 3. Venue, Day, Date & time of the 36th AGM to be held on Monday the September 30th, 2024. 4. Fixation of Cut-off date to record the entitlement of the Shareholders to cast their votes at the ensuing 36th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per attahment. Approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 22 May 2024

Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve IND-AS compliant Standalone & consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone & consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March 2024; 3. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone & consolidate Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jun 2024 2 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 14 May 2024

Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the postal ballot notice. 2. To appoint scrutinizer for the postal ballot. 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Shankar Prasad Bhagat [DIN: 01359807) as an Independent Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation to hold office for a second term of 5 (Five) consecutive years on the Board of the Company commencing from April 1 2024 up to March 31 2029 (both days inclusive) subject to approval of Members. 4. Any other business with permission of chair. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Appointment of secretarial auditor. With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, the March 30 2024 approved the following: 1. Reappointment of Mr. Shankar Prasad Bhagat [DIN: 01359807), as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, for a term of 5 years, w.e.f April 1, 2024, subject to shareholders approval. Mr. Shankar Prasad Bhagat [DIN: 01359807), is not debarred from holding the office of a director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other authority. 2. To consider and approve appointment of M/s. HSPN & Associates LLP., Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024