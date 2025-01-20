iifl-logo-icon 1
Minal Industries Ltd Key Ratios

4.53
(-0.88%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:05:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.61

-5.18

2,74,181.6

-99.63

Op profit growth

-42.86

747.91

-93.26

449.82

EBIT growth

-45.12

-858.57

-112.92

187.54

Net profit growth

-59.05

-8,260.8

-100.68

193.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-38.62

-24.59

-2.75

-1,12,032.33

EBIT margin

-34.86

-23.11

2.88

-61,307.78

Net profit margin

-14.89

-13.23

0.15

-61,307.78

RoCE

-5.98

-10.06

1.25

-9.32

RoNW

-0.96

-2.2

0.02

-2.34

RoA

-0.63

-1.44

0.01

-2.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.25

-0.39

0.02

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.14

-0.3

0.04

-0.47

Book value per share

2.76

2.87

3.13

4.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

-0.99

P/B

0.09

EV/EBIDTA

-1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-7.19

-0.43

-50.35

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

256.61

185.16

366

77,06,555.74

Inventory days

1,626.34

616.23

359.66

4,49,097.97

Creditor days

-36

-40.07

-76.3

-5,925.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

18.36

19.51

-2.3

0

Net debt / equity

0.33

0.3

0.25

0

Net debt / op. profit

-3.24

-1.8

-13.63

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.16

-88.07

-72.15

-50,076.39

Employee costs

-9.19

-4.99

-3.94

-274.65

Other costs

-56.27

-31.53

-26.65

-61,781.28

