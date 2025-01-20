Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.61
-5.18
2,74,181.6
-99.63
Op profit growth
-42.86
747.91
-93.26
449.82
EBIT growth
-45.12
-858.57
-112.92
187.54
Net profit growth
-59.05
-8,260.8
-100.68
193.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-38.62
-24.59
-2.75
-1,12,032.33
EBIT margin
-34.86
-23.11
2.88
-61,307.78
Net profit margin
-14.89
-13.23
0.15
-61,307.78
RoCE
-5.98
-10.06
1.25
-9.32
RoNW
-0.96
-2.2
0.02
-2.34
RoA
-0.63
-1.44
0.01
-2.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.25
-0.39
0.02
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.14
-0.3
0.04
-0.47
Book value per share
2.76
2.87
3.13
4.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
-0.99
P/B
0.09
EV/EBIDTA
-1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-7.19
-0.43
-50.35
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
256.61
185.16
366
77,06,555.74
Inventory days
1,626.34
616.23
359.66
4,49,097.97
Creditor days
-36
-40.07
-76.3
-5,925.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
18.36
19.51
-2.3
0
Net debt / equity
0.33
0.3
0.25
0
Net debt / op. profit
-3.24
-1.8
-13.63
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.16
-88.07
-72.15
-50,076.39
Employee costs
-9.19
-4.99
-3.94
-274.65
Other costs
-56.27
-31.53
-26.65
-61,781.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.