Minal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-17.23
-4.51
-0.07
-0.39
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.29
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0.08
0.01
Working capital
-17.02
-4.26
0.26
-0.13
Other operating items
Operating
-34.29
-8.81
-0.01
-0.57
Capital expenditure
0.4
-0.91
-0.06
0
Free cash flow
-33.89
-9.72
-0.07
-0.57
Equity raised
39.69
44.93
44.92
45.69
Investing
-6.02
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.35
0.7
0.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.21
35.57
45.53
45.81
