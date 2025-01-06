iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Minal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.89
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Minal Industries Ltd

Minal Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-17.23

-4.51

-0.07

-0.39

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.29

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0.08

0.01

Working capital

-17.02

-4.26

0.26

-0.13

Other operating items

Operating

-34.29

-8.81

-0.01

-0.57

Capital expenditure

0.4

-0.91

-0.06

0

Free cash flow

-33.89

-9.72

-0.07

-0.57

Equity raised

39.69

44.93

44.92

45.69

Investing

-6.02

0

0

0

Financing

0

0.35

0.7

0.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.21

35.57

45.53

45.81

Minal Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Minal Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.