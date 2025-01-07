iifl-logo-icon 1
Minal Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.86
(0.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0.01

-5.37

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-18.59

-1.36

-0.71

-0.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-18.62

-6.79

-0.77

-0.51

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.29

-0.04

Interest expense

0

-0.01

0

0

Other income

1.43

2.33

0.99

0.16

Profit before tax

-17.23

-4.51

-0.07

-0.39

Taxes

0

0

0.08

0.01

Tax rate

0

0.01

-112.25

-3.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.23

-4.51

0

-0.38

Exceptional items

0

1.89

0

0

Net profit

-17.23

-2.61

0

-0.38

yoy growth (%)

558.2

-29,323.62

-102.32

-63.32

NPM

0

0

0

0

