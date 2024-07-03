iifl-logo-icon 1
Minal Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name of Minal Electra Tolls Private Limited on January 11, 1988. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on September 30, 1993 and the name of the Company changed to Minal Electra Tools Ltd. Again, the name converted into Minal Engineering Ltd and thereafter, to Minal Industries Limited in March, 2010. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery and silver articles of various designs / specifications.The pioneers of the Company, Mr. Shrikant Parikh incorporated the business from the scratch . The Company is firmly established across the value chain and in all major diamonds and jewelry centers globally.

