Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

144.55
(-2.50%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:35:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.1

13.1

13.1

13.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

65.41

64.3

65.48

60.21

Net Worth

78.51

77.4

78.58

73.31

Minority Interest

Debt

0.04

0.2

0.05

0.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

78.55

77.6

78.63

73.77

Fixed Assets

18.3

18.36

18.41

18.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

57.16

57.08

46.72

43.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.93

2.16

13.47

11.64

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.26

2.41

13.73

12.02

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.33

-0.25

-0.26

-0.38

Cash

0.16

0.01

0.04

0.06

Total Assets

78.55

77.61

78.64

73.76

