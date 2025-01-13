Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.1
13.1
13.1
13.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.41
64.3
65.48
60.21
Net Worth
78.51
77.4
78.58
73.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0.2
0.05
0.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
78.55
77.6
78.63
73.77
Fixed Assets
18.3
18.36
18.41
18.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
57.16
57.08
46.72
43.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.93
2.16
13.47
11.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.26
2.41
13.73
12.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.33
-0.25
-0.26
-0.38
Cash
0.16
0.01
0.04
0.06
Total Assets
78.55
77.61
78.64
73.76
