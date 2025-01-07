iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

154.9
(2.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.14

0.15

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-94.49

-3.88

78.27

-67.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.9

-1.02

-0.8

-1.01

As % of sales

11,040.37

685.69

522.43

1,172.8

Other costs

-1.55

-1.65

-1.99

-2.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19,036.34

1,115.08

1,288.86

2,410.35

Operating profit

-2.45

-2.53

-2.64

-3.02

OPM

-29,976.72

-1,700.77

-1,711.29

-3,483.15

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

-0.2

-0.36

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Other income

4.91

2.69

2.56

3.86

Profit before tax

2.28

-0.02

-0.3

0.46

Taxes

0

-0.07

-0.08

0

Tax rate

0

307.95

26.53

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.28

-0.1

-0.38

0.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.28

-0.1

-0.38

0.46

yoy growth (%)

-2,350.69

-73.39

-182.71

-152.39

NPM

27,901.12

-68.21

-246.44

531.18

Nagpur Power : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.