|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.14
0.15
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-94.49
-3.88
78.27
-67.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.9
-1.02
-0.8
-1.01
As % of sales
11,040.37
685.69
522.43
1,172.8
Other costs
-1.55
-1.65
-1.99
-2.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19,036.34
1,115.08
1,288.86
2,410.35
Operating profit
-2.45
-2.53
-2.64
-3.02
OPM
-29,976.72
-1,700.77
-1,711.29
-3,483.15
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.17
-0.2
-0.36
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Other income
4.91
2.69
2.56
3.86
Profit before tax
2.28
-0.02
-0.3
0.46
Taxes
0
-0.07
-0.08
0
Tax rate
0
307.95
26.53
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.28
-0.1
-0.38
0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.28
-0.1
-0.38
0.46
yoy growth (%)
-2,350.69
-73.39
-182.71
-152.39
NPM
27,901.12
-68.21
-246.44
531.18
