Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹157.25
Prev. Close₹155
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.56
Day's High₹160
Day's Low₹145.1
52 Week's High₹190
52 Week's Low₹83
Book Value₹64.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)199.12
P/E60.08
EPS2.58
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.1
13.1
13.1
13.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.41
64.3
65.48
60.21
Net Worth
78.51
77.4
78.58
73.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.14
0.15
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-94.49
-3.88
78.27
-67.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.9
-1.02
-0.8
-1.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.28
-0.02
-0.3
0.46
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.17
-0.2
-0.36
Tax paid
0
-0.07
-0.08
0
Working capital
-0.13
0.53
-0.38
-4.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.49
-3.88
78.27
-67.79
Op profit growth
-3.01
-4.47
-12.41
-10.98
EBIT growth
-20,287.77
-95.99
-158.67
-156.35
Net profit growth
-2,350.69
-73.39
-182.71
-152.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
46.6
43.83
33
29.97
30.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46.6
43.83
33
29.97
30.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.84
1.11
9.3
4.75
2.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
901.3
|11.03
|4,862.88
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,160.7
|4.04
|3,378.98
|151.83
|0.52
|470.31
|1,258.67
Visa Steel Ltd
VISASTEEL
41.55
|0
|481.11
|-4.16
|0
|150.62
|-73.85
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
13.47
|0
|285.8
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd
155
|60.08
|203.05
|1.09
|0
|0
|64.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & WTD
Gautam P Khandelwal
Independent Director
Nimish Sheth
Independent Director
Virat Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajit Ranchhoddas Kantelia
Independent Director
Shyam Bapurao Kanbargi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRAVEEN BHATI
Non Executive Director
Nidhi Salampuria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd
Summary
Nagpur Power & Industries Limited was incorporated in 1996. The Company has two segments, manufacture of High Carbon Ferro Manganese, High Carbon Silico Manganese, Medium Carbon Ferro Manganese and Low Carbon Ferro Manganese segment, and manufacture of Electronics & Electrical Products, Energy Meters & others segment. The Company primarily operates on metal recovery plant and produces Low Ferro Manganese (slag) through slag recovery process. The Companys plant is located at Khandelwal Nagar in Maharashtra.The Company had installed capacity to produce 47,750 metric tons of ferro manganese and 30,000 metric tons of silico manganese.The Companys subsidiary is The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.
Read More
The Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹152 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd is ₹199.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd is 60.08 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd is ₹83 and ₹190 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.75%, 3 Years at 43.96%, 1 Year at 41.10%, 6 Month at -5.52%, 3 Month at 22.97% and 1 Month at 12.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.