Summary

Nagpur Power & Industries Limited was incorporated in 1996. The Company has two segments, manufacture of High Carbon Ferro Manganese, High Carbon Silico Manganese, Medium Carbon Ferro Manganese and Low Carbon Ferro Manganese segment, and manufacture of Electronics & Electrical Products, Energy Meters & others segment. The Company primarily operates on metal recovery plant and produces Low Ferro Manganese (slag) through slag recovery process. The Companys plant is located at Khandelwal Nagar in Maharashtra.The Company had installed capacity to produce 47,750 metric tons of ferro manganese and 30,000 metric tons of silico manganese.The Companys subsidiary is The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.

