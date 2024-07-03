iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Share Price

152
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open157.25
  • Day's High160
  • 52 Wk High190
  • Prev. Close155
  • Day's Low145.1
  • 52 Wk Low 83
  • Turnover (lac)1.56
  • P/E60.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.63
  • EPS2.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)199.12
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

157.25

Prev. Close

155

Turnover(Lac.)

1.56

Day's High

160

Day's Low

145.1

52 Week's High

190

52 Week's Low

83

Book Value

64.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

199.12

P/E

60.08

EPS

2.58

Divi. Yield

0

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.22%

Non-Promoter- 6.84%

Institutions: 6.84%

Non-Institutions: 31.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.1

13.1

13.1

13.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

65.41

64.3

65.48

60.21

Net Worth

78.51

77.4

78.58

73.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.14

0.15

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-94.49

-3.88

78.27

-67.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.9

-1.02

-0.8

-1.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.28

-0.02

-0.3

0.46

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

-0.2

-0.36

Tax paid

0

-0.07

-0.08

0

Working capital

-0.13

0.53

-0.38

-4.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.49

-3.88

78.27

-67.79

Op profit growth

-3.01

-4.47

-12.41

-10.98

EBIT growth

-20,287.77

-95.99

-158.67

-156.35

Net profit growth

-2,350.69

-73.39

-182.71

-152.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

46.6

43.83

33

29.97

30.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46.6

43.83

33

29.97

30.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.84

1.11

9.3

4.75

2.82

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

901.3

11.034,862.88132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,160.7

4.043,378.98151.830.52470.311,258.67

Visa Steel Ltd

VISASTEEL

41.55

0481.11-4.160150.62-73.85

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

13.47

0285.8-2.3031.767.7

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

155

60.08203.051.090064.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & WTD

Gautam P Khandelwal

Independent Director

Nimish Sheth

Independent Director

Virat Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajit Ranchhoddas Kantelia

Independent Director

Shyam Bapurao Kanbargi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRAVEEN BHATI

Non Executive Director

Nidhi Salampuria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

Summary

Nagpur Power & Industries Limited was incorporated in 1996. The Company has two segments, manufacture of High Carbon Ferro Manganese, High Carbon Silico Manganese, Medium Carbon Ferro Manganese and Low Carbon Ferro Manganese segment, and manufacture of Electronics & Electrical Products, Energy Meters & others segment. The Company primarily operates on metal recovery plant and produces Low Ferro Manganese (slag) through slag recovery process. The Companys plant is located at Khandelwal Nagar in Maharashtra.The Company had installed capacity to produce 47,750 metric tons of ferro manganese and 30,000 metric tons of silico manganese.The Companys subsidiary is The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.
Company FAQs

What is the Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹152 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd is ₹199.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd is 60.08 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd is ₹83 and ₹190 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd?

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.75%, 3 Years at 43.96%, 1 Year at 41.10%, 6 Month at -5.52%, 3 Month at 22.97% and 1 Month at 12.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.23 %
Institutions - 6.85 %
Public - 31.93 %

