Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

NAGPUR POWER & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other matters as per agenda of the meeting. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024) Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

NAGPUR POWER & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and other matters as per agenda of the meeting. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Nagpur Power and Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024 , has approved the matters as stated in outcome. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

NAGPUR POWER & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday July 30 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 along with other matters as per the agenda of the meeting. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III to the said Regulations, kindly note that the Board of Directors of Nagpur Power and Industries Limited at their meeting held on Friday, July 05, 2024, which commenced at 4:00 PM and concluded at 4:10 PM (IST), has Approved and taken on record, the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

NAGPUR POWER & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 along with other matters as per the agenda of the meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 30th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters and are the same attached within. 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, Auditors Report on Audited standalone Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, have inter-alia approved .... Read More.. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Company, Directors have appointed Mr. Praveen Bhati (A7171) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. March 07, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that: Mr. Praveen Bhati (A71212) has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company, with effect from March 07, 2024. The Board approve the same as its meeting held on March 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024