Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

18.08

12.23

13.78

10.63

11.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.08

12.23

13.78

10.63

11.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.78

3.66

0.2

1.46

0.19

Total Income

19.86

15.89

13.97

12.09

11.82

Total Expenditure

15.76

14.17

14.68

9.96

11.21

PBIDT

4.1

1.72

-0.71

2.14

0.6

Interest

0.69

0.41

0.59

0.52

0.37

PBDT

3.41

1.31

-1.3

1.62

0.24

Depreciation

0.59

0.7

0.74

0.71

0.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.82

0.61

-2.04

0.9

-0.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.82

0.61

-2.04

0.9

-0.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.82

0.61

-2.04

0.9

-0.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.15

0.47

-1.56

0.69

-0.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.1

13.1

13.1

13.1

13.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.67

14.06

-5.15

20.13

5.15

PBDTM(%)

18.86

10.71

-9.43

15.23

2.06

PATM(%)

15.59

4.98

-14.8

8.46

-3.95

