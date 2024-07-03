Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
18.08
12.23
13.78
10.63
11.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.08
12.23
13.78
10.63
11.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.78
3.66
0.2
1.46
0.19
Total Income
19.86
15.89
13.97
12.09
11.82
Total Expenditure
15.76
14.17
14.68
9.96
11.21
PBIDT
4.1
1.72
-0.71
2.14
0.6
Interest
0.69
0.41
0.59
0.52
0.37
PBDT
3.41
1.31
-1.3
1.62
0.24
Depreciation
0.59
0.7
0.74
0.71
0.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.82
0.61
-2.04
0.9
-0.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.82
0.61
-2.04
0.9
-0.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.82
0.61
-2.04
0.9
-0.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.15
0.47
-1.56
0.69
-0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.1
13.1
13.1
13.1
13.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.67
14.06
-5.15
20.13
5.15
PBDTM(%)
18.86
10.71
-9.43
15.23
2.06
PATM(%)
15.59
4.98
-14.8
8.46
-3.95
