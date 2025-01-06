iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

152
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

Nagpur Power FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.28

-0.02

-0.3

0.46

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

-0.2

-0.36

Tax paid

0

-0.07

-0.08

0

Working capital

-0.13

0.53

-0.38

-4.72

Other operating items

Operating

1.97

0.25

-0.96

-4.62

Capital expenditure

0.05

-0.01

0

-3

Free cash flow

2.02

0.24

-0.96

-7.62

Equity raised

114.4

115.89

118.32

107.55

Investing

-1.95

-4.07

2.94

10.2

Financing

0.45

-0.18

-0.08

0.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

114.93

111.88

120.21

110.25

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

