Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.28
-0.02
-0.3
0.46
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.17
-0.2
-0.36
Tax paid
0
-0.07
-0.08
0
Working capital
-0.13
0.53
-0.38
-4.72
Other operating items
Operating
1.97
0.25
-0.96
-4.62
Capital expenditure
0.05
-0.01
0
-3
Free cash flow
2.02
0.24
-0.96
-7.62
Equity raised
114.4
115.89
118.32
107.55
Investing
-1.95
-4.07
2.94
10.2
Financing
0.45
-0.18
-0.08
0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
114.93
111.88
120.21
110.25
No Record Found
