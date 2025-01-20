Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.8
4.08
44.13
-5.33
Op profit growth
-134.43
-1,379.92
-164.05
-68.2
EBIT growth
-200.57
-612.66
-30.35
-208.35
Net profit growth
-163.83
1,050.74
-214.33
-118.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.05
-14.26
1.15
-2.6
EBIT margin
13.1
-12.66
2.57
5.32
Net profit margin
8.19
-12.48
-1.12
1.42
RoCE
4.42
-4.53
0.9
1.41
RoNW
0.81
-1.25
-0.1
0.1
RoA
0.69
-1.11
-0.09
0.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.03
-4
0
0.17
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.08
-4.71
-1.66
-1.25
Book value per share
59.08
56.14
60.66
57.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.53
-8.46
0
180.58
P/CEPS
400.52
-7.17
-21.64
-24.45
P/B
0.6
0.6
0.59
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
8.89
-32.72
19.97
14.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.38
1.48
34.06
2.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
112.79
99.33
104.43
137.82
Inventory days
139.59
131.59
115.33
134.98
Creditor days
-59.52
-60.97
-68.07
-61.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.32
3.09
-0.76
-1.24
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.09
0.06
0.05
Net debt / op. profit
6.02
-1.65
14.17
-7.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.16
-46.57
-51.49
-41.01
Employee costs
-28.94
-40.48
-25.05
-35.13
Other costs
-18.84
-27.19
-22.29
-26.45
