Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

162.2
(-4.36%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:22:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.8

4.08

44.13

-5.33

Op profit growth

-134.43

-1,379.92

-164.05

-68.2

EBIT growth

-200.57

-612.66

-30.35

-208.35

Net profit growth

-163.83

1,050.74

-214.33

-118.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.05

-14.26

1.15

-2.6

EBIT margin

13.1

-12.66

2.57

5.32

Net profit margin

8.19

-12.48

-1.12

1.42

RoCE

4.42

-4.53

0.9

1.41

RoNW

0.81

-1.25

-0.1

0.1

RoA

0.69

-1.11

-0.09

0.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.03

-4

0

0.17

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.08

-4.71

-1.66

-1.25

Book value per share

59.08

56.14

60.66

57.27

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.53

-8.46

0

180.58

P/CEPS

400.52

-7.17

-21.64

-24.45

P/B

0.6

0.6

0.59

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

8.89

-32.72

19.97

14.68

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.38

1.48

34.06

2.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

112.79

99.33

104.43

137.82

Inventory days

139.59

131.59

115.33

134.98

Creditor days

-59.52

-60.97

-68.07

-61.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.32

3.09

-0.76

-1.24

Net debt / equity

0.11

0.09

0.06

0.05

Net debt / op. profit

6.02

-1.65

14.17

-7.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.16

-46.57

-51.49

-41.01

Employee costs

-28.94

-40.48

-25.05

-35.13

Other costs

-18.84

-27.19

-22.29

-26.45

