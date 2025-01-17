iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

169.6
(18.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

NAGPUR POWER & INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

897.9

11.014,853.98132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,022.85

3.572,982.48151.830.59470.311,258.67

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

12.23

0257.79-2.3031.767.7

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

169.6

55.25186.741.090064.63

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd

47.89

1.33132.012.81026.3974.52

Nagpur Power: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found



IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number









