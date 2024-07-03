iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

152
(-1.59%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

32.82

34

24.43

19.03

23.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.82

34

24.43

19.03

23.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.64

0.47

8.52

4.31

1.43

Total Income

36.47

34.47

32.94

23.34

24.52

Total Expenditure

31.64

31.48

25.29

19.46

26.42

PBIDT

4.82

2.98

7.65

3.88

-1.9

Interest

1.28

1.11

0.87

0.89

0.87

PBDT

3.54

1.88

6.78

2.99

-2.76

Depreciation

2.13

2.2

1.93

1.75

1.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.51

0.24

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.01

0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.41

-0.84

4.6

1.24

-4.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.41

-0.84

4.6

1.24

-4.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.41

-0.84

4.6

1.24

-4.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.08

-0.64

3.51

0.95

-3.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.1

13.1

13.1

13.1

13.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.68

8.76

31.31

20.38

-8.22

PBDTM(%)

10.78

5.52

27.75

15.71

-11.94

PATM(%)

4.29

-2.47

18.82

6.51

-19.39

