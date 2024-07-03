Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
32.82
34
24.43
19.03
23.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.82
34
24.43
19.03
23.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.64
0.47
8.52
4.31
1.43
Total Income
36.47
34.47
32.94
23.34
24.52
Total Expenditure
31.64
31.48
25.29
19.46
26.42
PBIDT
4.82
2.98
7.65
3.88
-1.9
Interest
1.28
1.11
0.87
0.89
0.87
PBDT
3.54
1.88
6.78
2.99
-2.76
Depreciation
2.13
2.2
1.93
1.75
1.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.51
0.24
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.01
0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.41
-0.84
4.6
1.24
-4.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.41
-0.84
4.6
1.24
-4.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.41
-0.84
4.6
1.24
-4.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.08
-0.64
3.51
0.95
-3.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.1
13.1
13.1
13.1
13.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.68
8.76
31.31
20.38
-8.22
PBDTM(%)
10.78
5.52
27.75
15.71
-11.94
PATM(%)
4.29
-2.47
18.82
6.51
-19.39
