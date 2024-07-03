Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Summary

Nagpur Power & Industries Limited, incorporated in 1996 is a part of Khandelwal Group of Companies, with business interests in a wide variety of manufacturing and service industries. The Company mainly operates on Metal Recovery Plant and produces Low Ferro Manganese (Slag) through its profitable slag recovery process. However, there is no more re-usable waste of fine particles remaining in the manganese slag which was dumped at various places at the factory site which can be recovered. The technical consultants are of the same view that the entire stock has been depleted now and hence the company has disposed off the manganese slag recovery plant and closed the metal recovery operations.The Company has two segments, manufacture of High Carbon Ferro Manganese, High Carbon Silico Manganese, Medium Carbon Ferro Manganese and Low Carbon Ferro Manganese division, and manufacture of Electronics & Electrical Products, Energy Meters & others segment. The Companys plant is located at Khandelwal Nagar in Maharashtra.The Company had installed capacity to produce 47,750 metric tons of ferro manganese and 30,000 metric tons of silico manganese.The Companys subsidiary is The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.In 2023, Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd. (MMCPL) and Telemetrics Equipments Private Limited (TEPL) got merged with the Company effective from April 01, 2022. Telemetrics Equipments Private Limited (now known as Pune Division of MMCPL) is into manufacturing of underground cable fault equipments.