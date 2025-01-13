iifl-logo-icon 1
NDL Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

99.95
(-0.73%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.67

33.67

33.67

24.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.09

34.22

47.43

209.14

Net Worth

62.76

67.89

81.1

233.19

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

1,020.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

32.98

Total Liabilities

62.76

67.89

81.1

1,286.48

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

842.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

349.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0

0

214.74

Networking Capital

58.02

56.59

79.68

-208.66

Inventories

12.02

12.02

12.02

43.22

Inventory Days

22.7

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

42.04

Debtor Days

22.08

Other Current Assets

52.15

57.23

69.14

138.45

Sundry Creditors

-0.53

-0.4

-0.07

-227.9

Creditor Days

119.73

Other Current Liabilities

-5.62

-12.26

-1.41

-204.47

Cash

4.62

11.3

1.41

88.74

Total Assets

62.77

67.89

81.09

1,286.48

