NDL Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.67
33.67
33.67
24.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.09
34.22
47.43
209.14
Net Worth
62.76
67.89
81.1
233.19
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
1,020.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
32.98
Total Liabilities
62.76
67.89
81.1
1,286.48
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
842.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
349.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0
0
214.74
Networking Capital
58.02
56.59
79.68
-208.66
Inventories
12.02
12.02
12.02
43.22
Inventory Days
22.7
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
42.04
Debtor Days
22.08
Other Current Assets
52.15
57.23
69.14
138.45
Sundry Creditors
-0.53
-0.4
-0.07
-227.9
Creditor Days
119.73
Other Current Liabilities
-5.62
-12.26
-1.41
-204.47
Cash
4.62
11.3
1.41
88.74
Total Assets
62.77
67.89
81.09
1,286.48
