NDL Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
767.01
709.62
784.74
452.17
427.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
767.01
709.62
784.74
452.17
427.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
37.25
31.12
Other Income
40.62
23.06
150.23
37.93
52.56
Total Income
807.63
732.68
934.97
527.36
511.08
Total Expenditure
652.05
565.94
671.53
671.43
323.89
PBIDT
155.59
166.74
263.44
-144.07
187.19
Interest
106.83
109.36
87.21
115.82
27.7
PBDT
48.76
57.38
176.23
-259.89
159.5
Depreciation
164.53
157.59
143.59
114.33
45.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.36
0.47
0.33
81.94
24.52
Deferred Tax
-33.58
-72.86
-67.79
-112.12
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-82.55
-27.83
100.1
-344.04
89.36
Minority Interest After NP
9.2
11.95
47.7
-72.44
14.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-91.76
-39.78
52.4
-271.6
75.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-91.76
-39.78
52.4
-271.6
75.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-34.6
-11.57
48.7
-167.37
36.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.05
24.05
20.56
20.56
20.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
70,49,863
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
34.29
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
1,35,05,640
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
65.69
PBIDTM(%)
20.28
23.49
33.57
-31.86
43.8
PBDTM(%)
6.35
8.08
22.45
-57.47
37.31
PATM(%)
-10.76
-3.92
12.75
-76.08
20.9
