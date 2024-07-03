iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NDL Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

104.79
(0.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2012

Gross Sales

767.01

709.62

784.74

452.17

427.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

767.01

709.62

784.74

452.17

427.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

37.25

31.12

Other Income

40.62

23.06

150.23

37.93

52.56

Total Income

807.63

732.68

934.97

527.36

511.08

Total Expenditure

652.05

565.94

671.53

671.43

323.89

PBIDT

155.59

166.74

263.44

-144.07

187.19

Interest

106.83

109.36

87.21

115.82

27.7

PBDT

48.76

57.38

176.23

-259.89

159.5

Depreciation

164.53

157.59

143.59

114.33

45.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.36

0.47

0.33

81.94

24.52

Deferred Tax

-33.58

-72.86

-67.79

-112.12

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-82.55

-27.83

100.1

-344.04

89.36

Minority Interest After NP

9.2

11.95

47.7

-72.44

14.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-91.76

-39.78

52.4

-271.6

75.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-91.76

-39.78

52.4

-271.6

75.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-34.6

-11.57

48.7

-167.37

36.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.05

24.05

20.56

20.56

20.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

70,49,863

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

34.29

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

1,35,05,640

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

65.69

PBIDTM(%)

20.28

23.49

33.57

-31.86

43.8

PBDTM(%)

6.35

8.08

22.45

-57.47

37.31

PATM(%)

-10.76

-3.92

12.75

-76.08

20.9

NDL Ventures: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NDL Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.