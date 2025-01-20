Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.51
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
10.51
0
0
-100
EBIT growth
-80.52
0
0
-100
Net profit growth
-82.69
0
0
-100
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.36
17.96
0
0
EBIT margin
2.88
14.42
0
0
Net profit margin
-2.99
-16.84
0
0
RoCE
2.07
6.7
0
0
RoNW
-7.07
-8.2
0
0
RoA
-0.53
-1.95
0
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.78
-65.23
-112.39
-99.2
Dividend per share
4
5
17.5
17.5
Cash EPS
-96.93
-178
0
0
Book value per share
34.38
60.02
438.96
218.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
-10.56
-0.51
-0.79
-0.69
P/CEPS
-0.63
-0.18
0
0
P/B
1.77
0.56
0.2
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
9.18
4.34
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-85.71
348.27
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
27.69
36.3
0
0
Inventory days
17.31
15.86
0
0
Creditor days
-137.81
-138.63
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.19
-1.2
0
0
Net debt / equity
12.43
7.8
1.6
2.54
Net debt / op. profit
5.17
5.35
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-3.95
-5.12
0
0
Employee costs
-8.21
-7.09
0
0
Other costs
-67.47
-69.82
0
0
