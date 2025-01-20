iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NDL Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

104.5
(1.14%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:19:50 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NDL Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.51

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

10.51

0

0

-100

EBIT growth

-80.52

0

0

-100

Net profit growth

-82.69

0

0

-100

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.36

17.96

0

0

EBIT margin

2.88

14.42

0

0

Net profit margin

-2.99

-16.84

0

0

RoCE

2.07

6.7

0

0

RoNW

-7.07

-8.2

0

0

RoA

-0.53

-1.95

0

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.78

-65.23

-112.39

-99.2

Dividend per share

4

5

17.5

17.5

Cash EPS

-96.93

-178

0

0

Book value per share

34.38

60.02

438.96

218.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.56

-0.51

-0.79

-0.69

P/CEPS

-0.63

-0.18

0

0

P/B

1.77

0.56

0.2

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

9.18

4.34

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-85.71

348.27

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

27.69

36.3

0

0

Inventory days

17.31

15.86

0

0

Creditor days

-137.81

-138.63

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.19

-1.2

0

0

Net debt / equity

12.43

7.8

1.6

2.54

Net debt / op. profit

5.17

5.35

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-3.95

-5.12

0

0

Employee costs

-8.21

-7.09

0

0

Other costs

-67.47

-69.82

0

0

NDL Ventures : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NDL Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.