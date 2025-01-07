Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
694.73
813.74
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-14.62
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-3.09
-11.47
0
0
As % of sales
0.44
1.41
0
0
Employee costs
-56.87
-54.67
0
0
As % of sales
8.18
6.71
0
0
Other costs
-492.64
-580.97
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.91
71.39
0
0
Operating profit
142.12
166.61
0
0
OPM
20.45
20.47
0
0
Depreciation
-178.52
-184.16
0
0
Interest expense
-127.95
-115.49
0
0
Other income
12.65
155.89
0
0
Profit before tax
-151.69
22.84
0
0
Taxes
96.73
104.21
0
0
Tax rate
-63.76
456.12
0
0
Minorities and other
2.45
-243.76
0
0
Adj. profit
-52.5
-116.7
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-52.5
-116.7
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-55.01
0
0
-100
NPM
-7.55
-14.34
0
0
No Record Found
