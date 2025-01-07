iifl-logo-icon 1
NDL Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

104.77
(0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

694.73

813.74

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-14.62

0

0

-100

Raw materials

-3.09

-11.47

0

0

As % of sales

0.44

1.41

0

0

Employee costs

-56.87

-54.67

0

0

As % of sales

8.18

6.71

0

0

Other costs

-492.64

-580.97

0

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.91

71.39

0

0

Operating profit

142.12

166.61

0

0

OPM

20.45

20.47

0

0

Depreciation

-178.52

-184.16

0

0

Interest expense

-127.95

-115.49

0

0

Other income

12.65

155.89

0

0

Profit before tax

-151.69

22.84

0

0

Taxes

96.73

104.21

0

0

Tax rate

-63.76

456.12

0

0

Minorities and other

2.45

-243.76

0

0

Adj. profit

-52.5

-116.7

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-52.5

-116.7

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-55.01

0

0

-100

NPM

-7.55

-14.34

0

0

