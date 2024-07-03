iifl-logo-icon 1
NDL Ventures Ltd Share Price

104.01
(-1.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:29:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104.81
  • Day's High108
  • 52 Wk High149.95
  • Prev. Close105.68
  • Day's Low102.74
  • 52 Wk Low 81.35
  • Turnover (lac)10.96
  • P/E331.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.76
  • EPS0.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)350.22
  • Div. Yield0.94
NDL Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

104.81

Prev. Close

105.68

Turnover(Lac.)

10.96

Day's High

108

Day's Low

102.74

52 Week's High

149.95

52 Week's Low

81.35

Book Value

18.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

350.22

P/E

331.56

EPS

0.32

Divi. Yield

0.94

NDL Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NDL Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

NDL Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.42%

Foreign: 9.41%

Indian: 56.78%

Non-Promoter- 6.61%

Institutions: 6.61%

Non-Institutions: 27.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NDL Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.67

33.67

33.67

24.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.09

34.22

47.43

209.14

Net Worth

62.76

67.89

81.1

233.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

694.73

813.74

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-14.62

0

0

-100

Raw materials

-3.09

-11.47

0

0

As % of sales

0.44

1.41

0

0

Employee costs

-56.87

-54.67

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-151.69

22.84

0

0

Depreciation

-178.52

-184.16

0

0

Tax paid

96.73

104.21

0

0

Working capital

-132.61

-4.37

-920.2

234.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.62

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-14.69

0

0

-100

EBIT growth

-117.16

0

0

-100

Net profit growth

-55.01

0

0

-100

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

1,079.8

974.88

999.98

664.95

838.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,079.8

974.88

999.98

664.95

838.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

1.62

Other Income

72.39

36.03

162.12

75.49

24.22

NDL Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NDL Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhumika Batra

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sudhanshu Tripathi

Independent Director

Munesh Khanna

Whole Time Director & CFO

Amar Chintopanth

Non Executive Director

Sachin Pilai

Independent Director

DEBABRATA SARKAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sumati Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NDL Ventures Ltd

Summary

NDL Ventures Limited was originally incorporated on July 18, 1985, as Mitesh Mercantile & Financing Limited in Maharashtra. The name of the Company was changed to Hinduja Finance Corporation Limited on 31st March 1995 and to Hinduja TMT Limited on June 8, 2001. Upon corporate restructuring, it was thereafter, changed to Hinduja Ventures Limited on October 23, 2007. On October 25, 2019, it was changed to NXTDIGITAL Limited and to NDL Ventures Limited on April 20, 2023 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC to the Company.The Company, which is into the business of Media & Communications, Real Estate and Capital to incubate and nurture new business ventures had established their name in the IT sector, which coalesced their Technology, Media and Telecom assets to achieve synergy of operations and become Indias First Convergence Corporation.The company operates in three business segments, namely Convergence Activities, Real Estate and Treasury. Convergence Activities is classified into two sub-segments: Information Technology (IT) and Media & Communications. The company has Real Estate activities in the form of property development. Treasury segment consists of activities relating to deployment of surplus funds and existing stock in trade/ investments in shares and securities, other than subsidiaries.In 1994, the company commenced their operations in Finance and provided returns to stake holders. In 1995, Hinduja Finance Ltd amalgamated with the company and
Company FAQs

What is the NDL Ventures Ltd share price today?

The NDL Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹104.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of NDL Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NDL Ventures Ltd is ₹350.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NDL Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NDL Ventures Ltd is 331.56 and 5.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NDL Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NDL Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NDL Ventures Ltd is ₹81.35 and ₹149.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NDL Ventures Ltd?

NDL Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.53%, 3 Years at 23.24%, 1 Year at -25.66%, 6 Month at 9.11%, 3 Month at -9.54% and 1 Month at -6.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NDL Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NDL Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.20 %
Institutions - 6.61 %
Public - 27.19 %

