Summary

NDL Ventures Limited was originally incorporated on July 18, 1985, as Mitesh Mercantile & Financing Limited in Maharashtra. The name of the Company was changed to Hinduja Finance Corporation Limited on 31st March 1995 and to Hinduja TMT Limited on June 8, 2001. Upon corporate restructuring, it was thereafter, changed to Hinduja Ventures Limited on October 23, 2007. On October 25, 2019, it was changed to NXTDIGITAL Limited and to NDL Ventures Limited on April 20, 2023 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC to the Company.The Company, which is into the business of Media & Communications, Real Estate and Capital to incubate and nurture new business ventures had established their name in the IT sector, which coalesced their Technology, Media and Telecom assets to achieve synergy of operations and become Indias First Convergence Corporation.The company operates in three business segments, namely Convergence Activities, Real Estate and Treasury. Convergence Activities is classified into two sub-segments: Information Technology (IT) and Media & Communications. The company has Real Estate activities in the form of property development. Treasury segment consists of activities relating to deployment of surplus funds and existing stock in trade/ investments in shares and securities, other than subsidiaries.In 1994, the company commenced their operations in Finance and provided returns to stake holders. In 1995, Hinduja Finance Ltd amalgamated with the company and

