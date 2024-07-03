SectorEntertainment
Open₹104.81
Prev. Close₹105.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.96
Day's High₹108
Day's Low₹102.74
52 Week's High₹149.95
52 Week's Low₹81.35
Book Value₹18.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)350.22
P/E331.56
EPS0.32
Divi. Yield0.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.67
33.67
33.67
24.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.09
34.22
47.43
209.14
Net Worth
62.76
67.89
81.1
233.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
694.73
813.74
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-14.62
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-3.09
-11.47
0
0
As % of sales
0.44
1.41
0
0
Employee costs
-56.87
-54.67
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-151.69
22.84
0
0
Depreciation
-178.52
-184.16
0
0
Tax paid
96.73
104.21
0
0
Working capital
-132.61
-4.37
-920.2
234.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.62
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-14.69
0
0
-100
EBIT growth
-117.16
0
0
-100
Net profit growth
-55.01
0
0
-100
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
1,079.8
974.88
999.98
664.95
838.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,079.8
974.88
999.98
664.95
838.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.62
Other Income
72.39
36.03
162.12
75.49
24.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhumika Batra
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sudhanshu Tripathi
Independent Director
Munesh Khanna
Whole Time Director & CFO
Amar Chintopanth
Non Executive Director
Sachin Pilai
Independent Director
DEBABRATA SARKAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sumati Sharma
Reports by NDL Ventures Ltd
Summary
NDL Ventures Limited was originally incorporated on July 18, 1985, as Mitesh Mercantile & Financing Limited in Maharashtra. The name of the Company was changed to Hinduja Finance Corporation Limited on 31st March 1995 and to Hinduja TMT Limited on June 8, 2001. Upon corporate restructuring, it was thereafter, changed to Hinduja Ventures Limited on October 23, 2007. On October 25, 2019, it was changed to NXTDIGITAL Limited and to NDL Ventures Limited on April 20, 2023 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC to the Company.The Company, which is into the business of Media & Communications, Real Estate and Capital to incubate and nurture new business ventures had established their name in the IT sector, which coalesced their Technology, Media and Telecom assets to achieve synergy of operations and become Indias First Convergence Corporation.The company operates in three business segments, namely Convergence Activities, Real Estate and Treasury. Convergence Activities is classified into two sub-segments: Information Technology (IT) and Media & Communications. The company has Real Estate activities in the form of property development. Treasury segment consists of activities relating to deployment of surplus funds and existing stock in trade/ investments in shares and securities, other than subsidiaries.In 1994, the company commenced their operations in Finance and provided returns to stake holders. In 1995, Hinduja Finance Ltd amalgamated with the company and
The NDL Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹104.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NDL Ventures Ltd is ₹350.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NDL Ventures Ltd is 331.56 and 5.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NDL Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NDL Ventures Ltd is ₹81.35 and ₹149.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NDL Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.53%, 3 Years at 23.24%, 1 Year at -25.66%, 6 Month at 9.11%, 3 Month at -9.54% and 1 Month at -6.83%.
