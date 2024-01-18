|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|The Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e. April 30, 2024, recommended a final dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from September 7, 2024 to Friday, September 13, 2024 (both days inclusive).
