NDL Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

104.55
(-1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:39 PM

NDL Ventures FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-151.69

22.84

0

0

Depreciation

-178.52

-184.16

0

0

Tax paid

96.73

104.21

0

0

Working capital

-132.61

-4.37

-920.2

234.77

Other operating items

Operating

-366.09

-61.47

-920.2

234.77

Capital expenditure

-178.25

1,209.01

215.98

0

Free cash flow

-544.34

1,147.53

-704.22

234.76

Equity raised

540.84

2,406.97

3,058.32

1,912.79

Investing

0.55

-2,220.68

2,135.25

-179.79

Financing

925.89

502.82

378.47

-38.07

Dividends paid

0

0

35.97

0

Net in cash

922.93

1,836.65

4,903.79

1,929.69

