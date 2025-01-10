Dear Members,

The Board of Directors of NDL Ventures Limited (formerly known as NXTDIGITAL Limited) ("the Company") are pleased to present the Thirty Ninth (39th) Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

In compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), this Boards Report is prepared based on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year under review.

OVERVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Key highlights of the Companys financial performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, are summarized as under:

(Rs in Lakh)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Total income 590.15 252.11 Total expenses 410.04 224.71 Earnings before Interest, Depreciation, and taxes 180.11 27.40 Finance Costs - - Depreciation and Amortization - - Profit/(Loss) before tax from continuing operations 180.11 27.40 Tax - Current Tax 31.55 - - Deferred Tax (13.02) - Profit/(Loss) after tax for the year. 161.58 27.40

Since the Company has no subsidiaries, the consolidated financial results are not required to be prepared and hence, not provided. The Company presently holds real estate as part of its Real Estate business segment and has invested surplus funds in inter-corporate deposits. The Company has in the previous year amended its Memorandum of Association to enable it to carry on business in the financial services sector.

The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed "Merger by Absorption" of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited with the Company subject to shareholders and necessary statutory/regulatory approvals.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors, at their meeting held on April 30, 2024, recommended the payment of dividend of Re. 1 (Rupee One only) per equity share (previous year 2.00 per equity share), i.e., 10% of the face value of equity share of 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The proposal for such a dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The dividend recommended is in accordance with the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company. The

Dividend Distribution Policy, in terms of Regulation 43A of the SEBI Listing Regulations is available on the Companys website at https://ndlventures.in/ investors/corporate-policies/

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

No amount has been proposed to be transferred to the General Reserve during the financial year ended March 31,2024.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up equity capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024, was 33,67,16,210/- comprising of 3,36,71,621 Equity Shares of 10/- each. The said shares are listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. There was no change in the paid-up equity capital of the Company during the year under review.

As on March 31, 2024, out of the Companys total paid-up equity capital comprising of 3,36,71,621 Equity Shares, 3,30,41,947 Equity Shares (98.13%) were held in dematerialized mode. The Companys equity shares are compulsorily tradable in electronic form.

UPDATE ON SCHEME OF MERGER

In order to take forward the proposal for Merger by Absorption of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited (HLFL) into itself, the Company needs to get registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the Company applied to the Reserve Bank of India for its registration as NBFC under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The process of approval is underway, and the Company has been providing information as required by the RBI for the purpose. Post registration of the Company as NBFC, the Company will initiate seeking approvals of statutory/regulatory authorities in line with the requirements of relevant applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Listing Regulations and other laws for the proposed merger of HLFL.

BUSINESS REVIEW

State of the Indian Economy

The global economy has been a bit of turmoil due to various global events like the uncertainty caused by wars, changes in the political environment in various countries, trade sanctions etc. This has led to the economies not fully recovering post the pandemic period. Elections in the United State of America are scheduled for the end of this calendar year and the results of these elections will have a significant bearing on the global economy.

The Indian economy on the other hand has maintained its resilience and has continued to show a growth trajectory. In the financial services sector, which your Company proposes to expand in, the country is speedily metamorphosing from the traditional way of providing offline financial services to a digitally driven financial services business. You would be glad to know that India has established itself as the worlds third-largest fintech economy, ranking just behind the USA and the UK. The financial sector is healthy. Its balance sheet is stronger. It is willing to lend and continues to lend. These developments bode well for your Company while it makes plans to enter the financial services sector.

Nature of Companys Business and future outlook

The Company has taken steps to focus on the financial services sector and towards this the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed a "Merger by Absorption" of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited with the Company. The financial services sector in India is booming and with the encouragement given by the Government of India for boosting of the economy, financial services sector is expected to do exceedingly well in the years to come.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

As on March 31,2024, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture company. As such, a statement containing the salient features of financial statements of subsidiaries of the Company in the prescribed Form AOC-1 is not required to be prepared, hence, does not form part of this Annual Report.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of the Company is comprised of eminent people with proven competence and integrity. Besides the experience, strong financial acumen, strategic astuteness, and leadership qualities, they have a significant degree of commitment towards the Company and devote adequate time to the meetings and preparation.

Appointment of Director retiring by rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Act and in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sudhanshu Tripathi, Director (DIN: 06431686) is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing 39th Annual General Meeting ("39th AGM") and being eligible, seeks reappointment. The Board recommends his reappointment for approval of the members of the Company at 39th AGM.

Change in Independent Directors

Mr Anil Harish (DIN: 00001685) who has been on the Board of our Company for over a decade has taken a decision to resign from the Board of the Company vide his resignation letter dated July 8, 2024 due to his pre-occupation on the Boards of various other companies and his busy engagements in the charitable work he is carrying out with respect to different colleges and educational institutions supported by him and his family.

The Board places on record its appreciation for all the valuable support and guidance provided by Mr. Anil Harish to the Board and the management during his tenure as the Independent Director of the Company.

The Board, at its meeting held on August 8, 2024, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, appointed Mr. Debabrata Sarkar (DIN: 02502618) as Independent Director for a period of five consecutive years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board recommends his appointment for approval of the members of the Company at the 39th AGM.

Brief resume, nature of expertise, disclosure of relationship between directors inter-se, details of directorships and committee membership held in other companies of the Directors proposed to be appointed / re-appointed, along with their shareholding in the Company, as stipulated under Secretarial Standard 2 and Regulation 36 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, is appended as an Annexure to the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Section 2(51) read with Section 203 of the Act, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on the date of this report:

• Mr. Amar Chintopanth, Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer and

• Mr. Ashish Pandey, Company Secretary

There was no change in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the year under review.

MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on the Companys business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. The Board/Committee meetings are pre-scheduled, and a tentative annual calendar of the Board and Committee meetings is circulated to the Directors well in advance to help them plan their schedule and ensure meaningful participation in the meetings. Only in case of special and urgent business, if the need arises, the Boards or Committees approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation or by calling the Board / Committee meetings at a shorter notice, in accordance with the applicable laws. The agenda for the Board and Committee meetings includes detailed notes on the items to be discussed to enable the Directors to make an informed decision.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Board met 4 (four) times. The details of the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company held and attended by the Directors are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed by the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

BOARD COMMITTEES

As required under the applicable laws, the Board delegated certain functions to its various committees that are established for that purpose. These committees conduct detailed reviews of the items under their purview before presenting them to the Board for consideration. The committees appointed by the Board are dedicated to specific areas and have the delegated authority to make informed decisions within their respective scopes. Generally, committee meetings are held before the Board meeting, and the Chairperson of each committee reports to the Board about the deliberations and decisions taken by the committees. They also provide specific recommendations to the Board on matters within their purview. All decisions and recommendations made by the committees are presented to the Board for either approval or information. During the year under review, all recommendations made by the committees have been accepted by the Board. The details of the composition of the Committees, their meetings held during the year including their terms of reference are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The composition and terms of reference of all the Committees of the Board of Directors of the Company is in line with the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

As on March 31, 2024, the Board has 6 (six) Committees:

1. Audit Committee,

2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee,

3. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee,

4. Risk Management Committee,

5. Stakeholders Relationship Committee and

6. Committee of Directors - Integration Committee

Details of composition, role and responsibilities of the said Committees, the particulars of meetings held, and attendance of the Members at such Meetings are mentioned in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

COMPOSITION AND MEETINGS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board has established a qualified and independent Audit Committee in accordance with the requirements of Section 177 of the Act and Regulation 18 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Audit Committee is comprised of four (04) Members. The Committee was chaired by Mr. Anil Harish, Independent Director till July 8, 2024, thereafter, Mr. Munesh Khanna, Independent Director w.e.f. August 8, 2024. The other Members of the Committee are Ms. Bhumika Batra, Independent Director, Mr. Debabrata Sarkar, Independent Director and Mr. Sudhanshu Tripathi, Non-Executive Director. The Committee met 4(four) times in the financial year 2023-24. The Board has accepted all the recommendations of the Audit Committee during the year under review.

Details of the role and responsibilities of the Audit Committee, the particulars of meetings held, and attendance of the Members at such Meetings are mentioned in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

COMPOSITION AND MEETINGS OF NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is comprised of three Members. The Committee was chaired by Mr. Anil Harish, Independent Director till July 8, 2024, thereafter, Ms. Bhumika Batra, Independent Director w.e.f. August 8, 2024. The other Members of the Committee are Mr. Debabrata Sarkar, Independent Director and Mr. Sudhanshu Tripathi, Non-Executive Director. The Committee met 2(two) times in the financial year 2023-24.

Details of the role and responsibilities of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the particulars of meetings held, and attendance of the Members at such Meetings are mentioned in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

COMPOSITION AND MEETINGS OF STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Stakeholders Relation Committee is comprised of three Members. The Committee is chaired by Ms. Bhumika Batra, Independent Director. The other Members of the Committee are Mr. Sudhanshu Tripathi, Non-Executive Director and Mr. Amar Chintopanth, Whole Time Director & CFO. The Committee met 2(two) times in the financial year 2023-24.

Details of the role and responsibilities of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee, the particulars of meetings held, and attendance of the Members at such Meetings are mentioned in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As on date of this report, Mr. Anil Harish (till July 8, 2024), Ms. Bhumika Batra, Mr. Munesh Khanna and Mr. Debabrata Sarkar (from August 8, 2024) are the Independent Directors of the Company. All the Independent Directors of the Company have submitted their declaration, inter-alia, confirming that:

• they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Act, read with the Schedule and Rules made thereunder, and the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

• they have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed under Schedule IV to the Act; and

• they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation that exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified under Section 164(2) of the Act read with Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

All the Directors and senior management have affirmed the compliance of the Code of Conduct as approved and adopted by the Board of Directors and a declaration to this effect signed by the Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer has been annexed as "Annexure A" to this Report in line with the requirement of Regulation 26(3) read with Schedule V(D) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Code of Conduct of the Company is available on the website of the Company at http://ndlventures.in/investors/ code-of-conduct/.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR DIRECTORS INCLUDING INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has an orientation process/ familiarization program for its directors (including Independent Directors), which includes sessions on various business and functional matters and strategy sessions. The Company ensures induction and training programs are conducted for newly appointed Directors. New Directors are taken through a detailed induction and familiarization program, including briefing on their role, responsibilities, duties, and obligations, the nature of the business and business model, matters relating to Corporate Governance, Code of Conduct, Risk Management, Compliance Programs, Internal Audit etc. This is in compliance with the requirements of Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Companys Whole

Time Director & CFO makes presentations to Board members every quarter, sharing updates about the Companys business strategy, operations, and the key trends in the industry relevant for the Company. These updates help the Board members in keeping abreast of the key changes and their impact on the Company. The Board members are regularly updated on business updates, business models and the competitive environment. The Board is also updated on organizational risks, industry review, internal financial controls, changes in corporate and allied laws through presentations.

The details of the Familiarization Programme conducted are available on the website of the Company at https://ndlventures.in/contents/ static/uploads/inv/sebi-clause46/Familiarisation programme of Independent Directors (1) .pdf

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirements of Sections 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that for the financial year ended March 31,2024:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31,2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as of March 31, 2024, and of the profit/loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. the Directors have taken proper and enough care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f. the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

The Board evaluation is an essential part of the Companys commitment to good corporate governance. By conducting an annual evaluation of its Board, Committees, and individual members, the Company demonstrates its commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective governance. It enables the Board to identify areas where it can improve its performance and ensures that the Companys governance practices remain in line with best practices. The Companys Corporate Governance Guidelines require an annual evaluation of all Board Members and the functioning of the Board and its mandatory Committees. These mandatory Committees includes the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, and Risk Management Committee. The purpose of the evaluation is to assess the performance of the Board, and its committees and identify areas for improvement. During FY2023-24, the Board, its committees, and individual directors, including the Chairman, underwent a comprehensive performance evaluation.

The Company engaged the services of an external agency to undertake the evaluation process. The manner in which the Board has carried out the evaluation in consultation with such an external agency has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report. The Independent Directors at their separate meeting held on March 15, 2024 reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, Chairman ofthe Board after taking into account the views of Executive Director and Non-Executive Directors, the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Maintaining high standards of Corporate Governance has been fundamental to the business of the Company since its inception. The Board of Directors reaffirm their continued commitment to good Corporate Governance and ethical practices.

Your Company has complied with the Corporate Governance requirements specified under SEBI Listing Regulations during the year under review. A detailed report on Corporate Governance as required under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations is annexed as "Annexure B" to this report.

As required by Schedule V(E) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, a certificate from Practicing Company Secretary certifying that the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance as required therein is annexed as "Annexure C" to this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In compliance with Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, a separate section on Management Discussion and Analysis, as approved by the Board, which includes details on the state of affairs of the Company, forms part of this Annual Report as "Annexure D".

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (‘BRSR) pursuant to Regulation 34(f) of SEBI Listing Regulations in the format specified by the SEBI from time to time, forms part of the Annual Report and is marked as "Annexure E" to this report. Such a report is also made available on the website of the Company at http://ndlventures.in/investors/annual- reports/ .

DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Chapter V of the Act, and rules made thereunder during the financial year 2023-24.

LOANS, GUARANTEES, AND INVESTMENTS

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given, and securities provided are given in Note nos. 5 and 6 of the Notes forming part of Financial Statements.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has comprehensive internal control mechanism and also has in place adequate policies and procedures for the governance of orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding its assets, prevention, and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business, and the size and complexity of its operations and such internal financial controls concerning the Financial Statements are adequate. The Company has a strong and independent in-house Internal Audit ("IA") department that functionally reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, thereby maintaining its objectivity. The remediation of deficiencies as identified by the IA department has resulted in a robust framework for internal controls. Further, Statutory Auditors in its report expressed an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls.

The Company has complied with specific requirements as laid under Section 134(5)(e) of the Act, which calls for establishment and implementation of the Internal Financial Control framework that supports compliance with requirements of the Act in relation to the Directors Responsibility Statement.

The Audit Committee, based on its evaluation, has concluded that as on March 31, 2024, your Companys internal financial controls were adequate and operating effectively.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return of the Company prepared as per Section 92(3) of the Act for the financial year ended March

31,2024, is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://ndlventures.in/investors/ annual-reports/. In terms of Rules 11 and 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return shall be filed with the Registrar of Companies, within prescribed timelines.

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors, the shareholders of the Company at the 37th Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2022 appointed M/s S K Patodia & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 112723W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of three years commencing from the conclusion of 37th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. M/s S K Patodia & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 112723W) confirmed their eligibility for appointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

M/s S K Patodia & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued an unmodified opinion on the Financial Statements for the financial year 2023-24 and the Auditors Report forms part of this Annual Report.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

The Statutory Auditors have not reported any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees under Section 143(12) of the Act.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

According to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board had appointed Ms. Rupal Dhiren Jhaveri, a Practicing Company Secretary (CP: 4225) to undertake Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report in the Form No. MR-3 for the year ended March 31,2024 is annexed as "Annexure F" to this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the year under review does not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks.

In accordance with the Regulation 24A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has obtained Annual Secretarial Compliance Report from Ms. Rupal Dhiren Jhaveri, Practicing Company Secretary, confirming compliances with all applicable SEBI Regulations, Circulars and Guidelines for the year ended March 31,2024.

Ms. Rupal Dhiren Jhaveri, Practicing Company Secretary, has issued a certificate confirming that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company has been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of companies by Securities Exchange Board of India/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority. The said certificate is annexed to this Report.

COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Section 118 of the Act mandates compliance with the Secretarial Standards on board meetings and general meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India as amended from time to time. During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards (SS).

COST RECORDS AND AUDIT

Due to the demerger of Digital, Media and Communications business undertaking of the Company with Hinduja Global Solutions Limited with effect from the appointed date February 1,2022, the Company is not presently engaged in any activity on which cost audit is applicable.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Company has a well-defined process of identification of related parties and transactions with related parties, its approval and review process. The Companys Policy on dealing with and materiality of related party transactions is available on the website of the Company at https://ndlventures.in/investors/ corporate-policies/. There are no materially significant related party transactions that may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

All related party transactions during the financial year 2023-24 were in the ordinary course of business and at an arms length basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Act, hence, no particulars in Form AOC-2 have been furnished.

Related party transactions entered during the financial year under review are disclosed in note no. 24 of notes to the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These transactions entered were at an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. All the transactions with related parties were reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and were in accordance with the Policy on dealing with and materiality of related party transactions and the related party framework, formulated and adopted by the Company.

In terms of Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company submits within the stipulated time from the date of publication of its financial results for the half year, disclosures of related party transactions, in the specified format to the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE. The said disclosures are available on the website of the Company at https://www.ndlventures.in/investors/ financial-results-2/ .

Approval of the Shareholders was sought with respect to the material related party transactions with Hinduja Realty Ventures Limited, Hinduja Global Solutions Limited, IndusInd Media & Communications Limited, IN Entertainment (India) Limited and OneOTT Intertainment Limited, all during the period from April

1,2024, to September 30, 2024, or till the date of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the financial year 2024-25 whichever is earlier. Approval of the Shareholders is being sought on the same material related party transactions with the same parties at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for further period of one year.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") committee comprises of Mr. Munesh Khanna, Independent Director as Chairman, Mr. Sudhanshu Tripathi, Non- Executive Director and Mr. Amar Chintopanth, Whole Time Director & CFO as members. The Committee met once during the year 2023-24. The Committee has formulated and recommended to the Board

CSR Policy indicating activities to be undertaken by the Company, which has been approved by the Board. The contents of the CSR Policy of the Company as approved by the Board on the recommendation of the CSR Committee are available on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the web link: https://www.ndlventures.in/investors/corporate- policies/ .

The CSR Committee at its meeting held on January 31, 2024, arrived at a conclusion that considering average loss for the last three years, as computed for the financial year 2023-24, there would not be any statutory obligation to provide the funds for CSR activities. The Board, at its meeting held on January 31,2024, reviewed and confirmed the same.

The annual report on CSR is provided in the "Annexure- G" to this report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY AND VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company has laid down a Vigil Mechanism and formulated a Whistle Blower Policy in order to provide a framework for responsible and secure whistle blowing mechanism. The Policy aims to provide an avenue for Employees and Directors to raise their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys code of conduct and it also empowers the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to investigate the concerns raised by the employees. Your Company confirms that no Director or employee has been denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee and that no complaints were received during the year 2023-24.

Details of the Companys policy on Whistle Blower / Vigil Mechanism can be accessed at https://www. ndlventures.in/investors/corporate-policies/ .

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risks are an integral part of business, and it is imperative to manage these risks at acceptable levels in order to achieve business objectives. The risks to which the Company is exposed are both external and internal. Your company has formulated a Risk Management Policy to provide an integrated and standardized approach in managing all aspects of risk to which your Company is exposed. A Board- level Risk Management Committee monitors the Enterprise Risk Management Policy with participation from officers responsible for risk management and to take appropriate steps to ensure that these risks are at acceptable levels. The Audit Committee and Board are updated on how each of the identified risks is monitored during the reporting period to ensure that there is no adverse impact on the Company.

INSIDER TRADING REGULATIONS

Based on the requirements under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Policy on Disclosure of Material Events/ Information which is applicable to all Directors and the Designated Employees of the Company. The Code lays down the guidelines, on the procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing in shares of the Company and indicate the consequences of non-compliance. A copy of the Code has been put on the Companys website at https://www.ndlventures. in/investors/insider-trading/.

TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to Sections 124 of the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), dividends, if not paid or claimed for a period of 7 (seven) years from the date of transfer to Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company, are liable to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF").

Further, all the shares in respect of such dividends which have not been paid or claimed for a period of 7 (seven) consecutive years are also liable to be transferred to the IEPF Authority.

During the year, the unclaimed / unpaid dividend (interim) of 4,72,903/- (Rupees Four Lakhs Seventy Two Thousand Nine Hundred and Three Only) declared in the Financial Year 2015-16 has been transferred to the IEPF on May 18, 2023 and details of the same are uploaded on the website of the Company. 3310 (nos.) shares, on which the dividend for the financial year 2015-16 and onwards, remained unpaid/ unclaimed for seven consecutive years have been transferred by the Company to IEPF on June 15, 2023.

The details of the said transfers to the IEPF are provided in the Corporate Governance Report of this Report under heading Unpaid/Unclaimed Dividend and are also available on our Companys website at https://www.ndlventures.in/investors/unclaimed- dividend/ .

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace. The Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

During the financial year ended March 31,2024, the Company has not received any complaint pertaining to sexual harassment.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Act, the details of Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo during the year under review are as under:

Conservation of Energy:

Information on Conservation of Energy as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with the Rules made thereunder is not applicable to the Company and hence, no annexure forms part of this report. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible. The energy saving measures also include installation of LED lighting, selecting and designing offices to facilitate maximum natural light utilisation, optimised usage of lights and continuous monitoring and control of the operations of the air conditioning equipment. The Company evaluates the possibilities and various alternatives to reduce energy consumption.

Technology Absorption:

The Management keeps itself abreast of the technological advancements in the industry and has adopted the best across all the functions. Your Companys focused approach is to keep on enhancing its in-house tech capabilities.

Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo: Nil

CREDIT RATING

As on March 31, 2024, the Company had no borrowing, hence, credit rating was not required to be obtained.

REMUNERATION POLICY

Based on the recommendation of NRC, the Board has formulated a comprehensive Remuneration Policy for its Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs), Senior Management, and other employees. The philosophy behind this policy is to create a culture of leadership and trust. This policy is in accordance with Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of SEBI Listing Regulations and is available on the Companys website at https://www.ndlventures.in/ investors/corporate-policies/ .

The Non-Executive Directors, including Independent Directors, are paid sitting fees for attending the meetings of the Board and Committees of the Board. For details of remuneration paid to Directors including Independent Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance, form part of this report.

DISCLOSURES OF EMPLOYEES PARTICULARS

Disclosures pertaining to the remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed as "Annexure H" to this Report.

Statement containing particulars of top 10 employees and the employees drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in the "Annexure - I" forming part of this report. The said statement is also open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company, up to the date of the 39th AGM. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary.

GENERAL DISCLOSURES

1) No significant or material orders except stated above were passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal, which can have an impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in the future.

2) There are no material changes and commitments that have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this report, which affects the financial position of the Company.

3) The Whole Time Director of the Company does not receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

4) No equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise were issued.

5) No equity shares were issued to employees of the Company under any scheme.

6) No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence, the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under Insolvency and bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the financial year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

7) The requirement to disclose the details of difference of difference amount of valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Bank or financial institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record earnest appreciation for the contribution made by each and every employee during the year under review. The Companys consistent growth was made possible by their hard work, solidarity, cooperation and dedication. The Directors also wish to express their gratitude to the Investors for the confidence and faith that they continued to repose in the Company.

The Board takes this opportunity to thank all shareholders, business partners, government and regulatory authorities and banks for their continued guidance, encouragement and splendid support.