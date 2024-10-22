Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. November 28, 2024, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed Ms. Sumati Sharma (ACS 51019) as a Company Secretary (Key Managerial Personnel) & Compliance Officer of NDL Ventures Limited with effect from December 1, 2024. Please take the same on record

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

NDL Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. The Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e. October 22, 2024, inter-alia, approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, subjected to limited review by Statutory Auditors. Please take the same on records. Read less.. Please find enclosed Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, subjected to limited review by Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

NDL Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. The Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e. August 8, 2024, inter-alia, approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. Please take the same on records. Please find enclosed herewith intimation for appointment of Independent Director by the Board at its meeting held today i.e. August 8, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

NDL Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 on equity shares of the Company. Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024 in which the Board of Directors, inter-alia, approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended .... Please find enclosed Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today, i.e. April 30, 2024 alongwith Statutory Auditors Report thereon. Kindly take the same on records The Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e. April 30, 2024, recommended a final dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders at their ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024