Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Book Closer

56.65
(-0.89%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Netwrk.18 Media CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Netwrk.18 Media: Related News

Network18 reports 2% y-o-y growth in News Business

Network18 reports 2% y-o-y growth in News Business

15 Jan 2025|10:09 AM

EBITDA improved significantly during the nine-month period ending in FY25, driven by a 7% increase in sales and a 4% increase in costs.

Network 18, TV 18, and E18 merger get NCLT approval

Network 18, TV 18, and E18 merger get NCLT approval

18 Sep 2024|12:52 PM

TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.

