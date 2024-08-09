iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nexus Select Trust Balance Sheet

138.56
(-0.07%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:29:52 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nexus Select Trust

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15,095.03

0.01

324.85

248.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.88

-2.95

1,398.99

1,414.14

Net Worth

15,230.91

-2.94

1,723.84

1,662.18

Minority Interest

Debt

2,224.04

0

6,319.47

6,294.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

277.45

260.08

Total Liabilities

17,454.95

-2.94

8,320.76

8,216.31

Fixed Assets

0

0

7,234.33

7,343.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

14,314.89

0

194.82

205.88

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

49.86

32.76

Networking Capital

3,088.04

-2.95

187.61

201.44

Inventories

0

0

124.66

153.68

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

116.13

149.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3,105.62

45.1

715.83

646.79

Sundry Creditors

-0.86

-0.01

-122.17

-131.76

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-16.72

-48.04

-646.84

-616.29

Cash

52.03

0.01

654.15

432.93

Total Assets

17,454.96

-2.94

8,320.77

8,216.31

Nexus Select : related Articles

Nexus REIT’s share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

Nexus REIT’s share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|10:44 AM

Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Nexus Select Trust

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.