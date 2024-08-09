Nexus Select Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15,095.03
0.01
324.85
248.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.88
-2.95
1,398.99
1,414.14
Net Worth
15,230.91
-2.94
1,723.84
1,662.18
Minority Interest
Debt
2,224.04
0
6,319.47
6,294.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
277.45
260.08
Total Liabilities
17,454.95
-2.94
8,320.76
8,216.31
Fixed Assets
0
0
7,234.33
7,343.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
14,314.89
0
194.82
205.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
49.86
32.76
Networking Capital
3,088.04
-2.95
187.61
201.44
Inventories
0
0
124.66
153.68
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
116.13
149.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3,105.62
45.1
715.83
646.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.86
-0.01
-122.17
-131.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.72
-48.04
-646.84
-616.29
Cash
52.03
0.01
654.15
432.93
Total Assets
17,454.96
-2.94
8,320.77
8,216.31
