Nexus Select Trust Quarterly Results

140.31
(0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

554.35

553.82

541.77

566.1

533.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

554.35

553.82

541.77

566.1

533.05

Other Operating Income

3.02

4.31

0

5.2

7.84

Other Income

21.08

23.26

20.46

18.93

17.87

Total Income

578.45

581.38

562.23

590.24

558.77

Total Expenditure

179.03

180.28

166.41

184.57

183.47

PBIDT

399.42

401.11

395.82

405.67

375.3

Interest

93.21

91.4

92.6

97.02

94.58

PBDT

306.21

309.7

303.22

308.65

280.72

Depreciation

147.1

145.02

147.68

147.6

147.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

28.06

31.59

23.76

32.53

21.75

Deferred Tax

20.81

-6.48

-14.58

21.66

-139.71

Reported Profit After Tax

110.24

139.58

146.36

106.86

251.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

110.24

139.58

146.36

106.86

251.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

110.24

139.58

146.36

106.86

251.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.73

0.92

0.97

0.71

1.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

2.15

0

0

0

Equity

15,095.02

15,095.02

15,095.02

15,095.02

15,095.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

72.05

72.42

73.06

71.66

70.4

PBDTM(%)

55.23

55.92

55.96

54.52

52.66

PATM(%)

19.88

25.2

27.01

18.87

47.17

