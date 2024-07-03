Nexus Select Trust Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
554.35
553.82
541.77
566.1
533.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
554.35
553.82
541.77
566.1
533.05
Other Operating Income
3.02
4.31
0
5.2
7.84
Other Income
21.08
23.26
20.46
18.93
17.87
Total Income
578.45
581.38
562.23
590.24
558.77
Total Expenditure
179.03
180.28
166.41
184.57
183.47
PBIDT
399.42
401.11
395.82
405.67
375.3
Interest
93.21
91.4
92.6
97.02
94.58
PBDT
306.21
309.7
303.22
308.65
280.72
Depreciation
147.1
145.02
147.68
147.6
147.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
28.06
31.59
23.76
32.53
21.75
Deferred Tax
20.81
-6.48
-14.58
21.66
-139.71
Reported Profit After Tax
110.24
139.58
146.36
106.86
251.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
110.24
139.58
146.36
106.86
251.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
110.24
139.58
146.36
106.86
251.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.73
0.92
0.97
0.71
1.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
2.15
0
0
0
Equity
15,095.02
15,095.02
15,095.02
15,095.02
15,095.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
72.05
72.42
73.06
71.66
70.4
PBDTM(%)
55.23
55.92
55.96
54.52
52.66
PATM(%)
19.88
25.2
27.01
18.87
47.17
Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.