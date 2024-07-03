iifl-logo-icon 1
Nexus Select Trust Share Price

139.5
(-0.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open140.15
  • Day's High141
  • 52 Wk High154.85
  • Prev. Close139.7
  • Day's Low138.71
  • 52 Wk Low 120.25
  • Turnover (lac)459.15
  • P/E20.42
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value104.39
  • EPS6.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,134.25
  • Div. Yield1.49
No Records Found

Nexus Select Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Open

140.15

Prev. Close

139.7

Turnover(Lac.)

459.15

Day's High

141

Day's Low

138.71

52 Week's High

154.85

52 Week's Low

120.25

Book Value

104.39

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,134.25

P/E

20.42

EPS

6.86

Divi. Yield

1.49

Nexus Select Trust Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2024

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.007

Record Date: 21 Nov, 2024

arrow

Nexus Select Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

Nexus REIT's share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

Nexus REIT’s share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

9 Aug 2024|10:44 AM

Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nexus Select Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:56 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.29%

Foreign: 22.29%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 35.84%

Institutions: 35.84%

Non-Institutions: 41.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nexus Select Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15,095.03

0.01

324.85

248.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.88

-2.95

1,398.99

1,414.14

Net Worth

15,230.91

-2.94

1,723.84

1,662.18

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,916.38

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,916.38

0

Other Operating Income

24.86

0

Other Income

63.02

0

Nexus Select Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Embassy Office Parks REIT

EMBASSY

370.28

46.3135,158.33-12.017.26381.61-47.18

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

MINDSPACE

369.21

27.3821,906.09197.871.29291.79276.31

Nexus Select Trust

NXST

139.7

20.4221,217.58254.411.49307.06100.15

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

BIRET

281.31

37.9817,105.19166.30114.88276.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nexus Select Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Tuhin Arvind Parikh

Director & Chief Executive Off

Dalip Sehgal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charu Patki

Independent Director

Michael Holland

Independent Director

Sadashiv S Rao

Independent Director

Alpana Parida

Independent Director

Jayesh Merchant

Nominee

Arjun Sharma

Non Executive Director

ASHEESH MOHTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nexus Select Trust

Summary

Nexus Select Trust was registered on August 10, 2022 as an irrecoverable trust in the Republic of India at Mumbai, Maharashtra and as a real estate investment trust on September 15, 2022 under the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Axis Trustee Services Limited is the Trustee of the Nexus Select Trust. Nexus Select Mall Management Private Limited has been appointed as the manager to the Trustee. The Trustee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Bank Limited. Sponsored by Wynford Investments Limited, an affiliate of Blackstone Incorporation, Nexus Select Trust (NXST) is Indias first retail REIT and a leading urban consumption centre platform that owns and operates high-quality shopping malls and other retail properties in India. The Sponsor is a portfolio company of Blackstone real estate funds, which is sponsored by global investment firm, Blackstone with US$975 billion of Assets Under Management as of December 31, 2022, across multiple alternate asset classes including real estate, private equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. The Trust is the owner of Indias leading consumption centre platform of high-quality assets that serve as essential consumption infrastructure for Indias growing middle class. The hospitality business includes two assets - Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh with 211 keys and Oakwood Residence, Bengaluru with 143 keys.The Trust has a portfolio comprising of 17 operational shoppin
Company FAQs

What is the Nexus Select Trust share price today?

The Nexus Select Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹139.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nexus Select Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nexus Select Trust is ₹21134.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nexus Select Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Nexus Select Trust is 20.42 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nexus Select Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nexus Select Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nexus Select Trust is ₹120.25 and ₹154.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nexus Select Trust?

Nexus Select Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 3.41%, 6 Month at -2.36%, 3 Month at -1.20% and 1 Month at -2.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nexus Select Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Nexus Select Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 22.30 %
Institutions - 35.84 %
Public - 41.86 %

