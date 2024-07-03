SectorReal Estate Investment Trusts
Open₹140.15
Prev. Close₹139.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹459.15
Day's High₹141
Day's Low₹138.71
52 Week's High₹154.85
52 Week's Low₹120.25
Book Value₹104.39
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,134.25
P/E20.42
EPS6.86
Divi. Yield1.49
Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15,095.03
0.01
324.85
248.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.88
-2.95
1,398.99
1,414.14
Net Worth
15,230.91
-2.94
1,723.84
1,662.18
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,916.38
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,916.38
0
Other Operating Income
24.86
0
Other Income
63.02
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Embassy Office Parks REIT
EMBASSY
370.28
|46.31
|35,158.33
|-12.01
|7.26
|381.61
|-47.18
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
MINDSPACE
369.21
|27.38
|21,906.09
|197.87
|1.29
|291.79
|276.31
Nexus Select Trust
NXST
139.7
|20.42
|21,217.58
|254.41
|1.49
|307.06
|100.15
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
BIRET
281.31
|37.98
|17,105.19
|166.3
|0
|114.88
|276.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Tuhin Arvind Parikh
Director & Chief Executive Off
Dalip Sehgal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charu Patki
Independent Director
Michael Holland
Independent Director
Sadashiv S Rao
Independent Director
Alpana Parida
Independent Director
Jayesh Merchant
Nominee
Arjun Sharma
Non Executive Director
ASHEESH MOHTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nexus Select Trust
Summary
Nexus Select Trust was registered on August 10, 2022 as an irrecoverable trust in the Republic of India at Mumbai, Maharashtra and as a real estate investment trust on September 15, 2022 under the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Axis Trustee Services Limited is the Trustee of the Nexus Select Trust. Nexus Select Mall Management Private Limited has been appointed as the manager to the Trustee. The Trustee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Bank Limited. Sponsored by Wynford Investments Limited, an affiliate of Blackstone Incorporation, Nexus Select Trust (NXST) is Indias first retail REIT and a leading urban consumption centre platform that owns and operates high-quality shopping malls and other retail properties in India. The Sponsor is a portfolio company of Blackstone real estate funds, which is sponsored by global investment firm, Blackstone with US$975 billion of Assets Under Management as of December 31, 2022, across multiple alternate asset classes including real estate, private equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. The Trust is the owner of Indias leading consumption centre platform of high-quality assets that serve as essential consumption infrastructure for Indias growing middle class. The hospitality business includes two assets - Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh with 211 keys and Oakwood Residence, Bengaluru with 143 keys.The Trust has a portfolio comprising of 17 operational shoppin
Read More
The Nexus Select Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹139.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nexus Select Trust is ₹21134.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nexus Select Trust is 20.42 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nexus Select Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nexus Select Trust is ₹120.25 and ₹154.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nexus Select Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 3.41%, 6 Month at -2.36%, 3 Month at -1.20% and 1 Month at -2.61%.
