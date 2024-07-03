Summary

Nexus Select Trust was registered on August 10, 2022 as an irrecoverable trust in the Republic of India at Mumbai, Maharashtra and as a real estate investment trust on September 15, 2022 under the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Axis Trustee Services Limited is the Trustee of the Nexus Select Trust. Nexus Select Mall Management Private Limited has been appointed as the manager to the Trustee. The Trustee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Bank Limited. Sponsored by Wynford Investments Limited, an affiliate of Blackstone Incorporation, Nexus Select Trust (NXST) is Indias first retail REIT and a leading urban consumption centre platform that owns and operates high-quality shopping malls and other retail properties in India. The Sponsor is a portfolio company of Blackstone real estate funds, which is sponsored by global investment firm, Blackstone with US$975 billion of Assets Under Management as of December 31, 2022, across multiple alternate asset classes including real estate, private equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. The Trust is the owner of Indias leading consumption centre platform of high-quality assets that serve as essential consumption infrastructure for Indias growing middle class. The hospitality business includes two assets - Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh with 211 keys and Oakwood Residence, Bengaluru with 143 keys.The Trust has a portfolio comprising of 17 operational shoppin

