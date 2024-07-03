Nexus Select Trust Summary

Nexus Select Trust was registered on August 10, 2022 as an irrecoverable trust in the Republic of India at Mumbai, Maharashtra and as a real estate investment trust on September 15, 2022 under the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Axis Trustee Services Limited is the Trustee of the Nexus Select Trust. Nexus Select Mall Management Private Limited has been appointed as the manager to the Trustee. The Trustee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Bank Limited. Sponsored by Wynford Investments Limited, an affiliate of Blackstone Incorporation, Nexus Select Trust (NXST) is Indias first retail REIT and a leading urban consumption centre platform that owns and operates high-quality shopping malls and other retail properties in India. The Sponsor is a portfolio company of Blackstone real estate funds, which is sponsored by global investment firm, Blackstone with US$975 billion of Assets Under Management as of December 31, 2022, across multiple alternate asset classes including real estate, private equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. The Trust is the owner of Indias leading consumption centre platform of high-quality assets that serve as essential consumption infrastructure for Indias growing middle class. The hospitality business includes two assets - Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh with 211 keys and Oakwood Residence, Bengaluru with 143 keys.The Trust has a portfolio comprising of 17 operational shopping malls across 14 major cities, covering a 9.8 million square feet area. Additionally, it operates two hotels with 354 keys and office spaces as part of mixed-use development. The Portfolio offers an attractive opportunity to capitalize on Indias consumption growth through a robust business model and diversified asset base that can serve as a natural hedge against inflation. Some of its prominent properties include Select Citywalk in Delhi, Nexus Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, Nexus Koramangala in Bengaluru, Nexus Elante in Chandigarh, and Nexus Ahmedabad One in Ahmedabad. A majority of the Portfolio assets are market leaders in their respective sub-markets and serve as shopping, entertainment and social destinations for their respective catchments.The Trust owns two complementary hotel assets, and three office assets of 1.3 million square feet as of December 31, 2022. It has a diversified tenant base of over 1,044 national and international brands across around 2893 stores. Some of its leading tenants are Apple, Zara, ALDO; H&M, Uniqlo, Sephora, Superdry, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Starbucks, McDonalds among others. It increases the value of its properties by investing in renovation, expansion and tenant mix optimization.The assets provide a holistic shopping, dining and entertainment experience. Its high quality and diversified asset base makes the customer the partner of choice for domestic and international brands in India. The Trust has proactively curated a diverse mix of tenants across different categories including hypermarket, apparel and accessories, entertainment and F&B to establish our centres as shopping and entertainment destinations in their respective sub-markets.In May 2023, the Trust came up with an Initial Public Offering of 320,000,000 Units for cash at a price of Rs 100 per Unit by raising funds aggregating to Rs 3200 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 140,000,000 Units aggregating to Rs 1400 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 180,000,000 Units aggregating to Rs. 1800 Crore.In 2024, the Trust launched a 4.2MW Hybrid Plant in Gujarat, meeting 80% of Nexus Ahmedabad Ones energy needs with renewables, cutting CO2 emissions by about 6.7K tonnes annually. A new product in the name of Nexus Quest LMS was launched in 2024.