|Sep-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
|Jun-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
22.29%
43.12%
43.12%
43.12%
43.12%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
35.84%
16.77%
16.74%
16.47%
15.8%
Non-Institutions
41.86%
40.09%
40.12%
40.4%
41.07%
Total Non-Promoter
77.7%
56.87%
56.87%
56.87%
56.87%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
