Nexus Select Trust Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,108.17
1,100.81
815.57
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,108.17
1,100.81
815.57
0
0
Other Operating Income
7.33
12.27
12.59
0
0
Other Income
44.33
39.39
24.04
0
0
Total Income
1,159.83
1,152.47
852.19
0
0
Total Expenditure
359.31
350.98
281.64
2.95
0
PBIDT
800.52
801.49
570.55
-2.95
0
Interest
184.61
189.62
147.48
0
0
PBDT
615.91
611.87
423.07
-2.95
0
Depreciation
292.12
295.28
224.89
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
59.65
56.29
43.49
0
0
Deferred Tax
14.33
7.09
-190.65
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
249.81
253.21
345.34
-2.95
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
249.81
253.21
345.34
-2.95
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
249.81
253.21
345.34
-2.95
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.65
1.67
2.94
-29.51
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15,095.02
15,095.33
15,095.33
0.01
0.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
72.23
72.8
69.95
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
22.54
23
42.34
0
0
