Nexus Select Trust Half Yearly Results

137.98
(-1.66%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:09:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,108.17

1,100.81

815.57

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,108.17

1,100.81

815.57

0

0

Other Operating Income

7.33

12.27

12.59

0

0

Other Income

44.33

39.39

24.04

0

0

Total Income

1,159.83

1,152.47

852.19

0

0

Total Expenditure

359.31

350.98

281.64

2.95

0

PBIDT

800.52

801.49

570.55

-2.95

0

Interest

184.61

189.62

147.48

0

0

PBDT

615.91

611.87

423.07

-2.95

0

Depreciation

292.12

295.28

224.89

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

59.65

56.29

43.49

0

0

Deferred Tax

14.33

7.09

-190.65

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

249.81

253.21

345.34

-2.95

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

249.81

253.21

345.34

-2.95

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

249.81

253.21

345.34

-2.95

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.65

1.67

2.94

-29.51

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15,095.02

15,095.33

15,095.33

0.01

0.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

72.23

72.8

69.95

0

0

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

22.54

23

42.34

0

0

Nexus REIT’s share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

Nexus REIT’s share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

9 Aug 2024|10:44 AM

Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More

