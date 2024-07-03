Nexus Select Trust Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
1,381.68
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,381.68
0
Other Operating Income
17.79
0
Other Income
42.56
0
Total Income
1,442.03
0
Total Expenditure
465.81
0
PBIDT
976.22
0
Interest
244.5
0
PBDT
731.72
0
Depreciation
372.49
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
76.02
0
Deferred Tax
-168.98
0
Reported Profit After Tax
452.2
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
452.2
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
452.2
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.51
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
15,095.33
0.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
70.65
0
PBDTM(%)
52.95
0
PATM(%)
32.72
0
