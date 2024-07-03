iifl-logo-icon 1
Nexus Select Trust Nine Monthly Results

138.01
(-1.64%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

1,381.68

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,381.68

0

Other Operating Income

17.79

0

Other Income

42.56

0

Total Income

1,442.03

0

Total Expenditure

465.81

0

PBIDT

976.22

0

Interest

244.5

0

PBDT

731.72

0

Depreciation

372.49

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

76.02

0

Deferred Tax

-168.98

0

Reported Profit After Tax

452.2

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

452.2

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

452.2

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.51

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

15,095.33

0.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

70.65

0

PBDTM(%)

52.95

0

PATM(%)

32.72

0

Nexus Select: Related NEWS

Nexus REIT's share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

Nexus REIT’s share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

9 Aug 2024|10:44 AM

Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

