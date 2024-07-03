Nexus Select Trust Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,916.38
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,916.38
0
Other Operating Income
24.86
0
Other Income
63.02
0
Total Income
2,004.26
0
Total Expenditure
632.22
2.95
PBIDT
1,372.04
-2.95
Interest
337.1
0
PBDT
1,034.94
-2.95
Depreciation
520.16
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
99.78
0
Deferred Tax
-183.56
0
Reported Profit After Tax
598.55
-2.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
598.55
-2.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
598.55
-2.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.45
-29.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
15,095.02
0.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
71.59
0
PBDTM(%)
54
0
PATM(%)
31.23
0
