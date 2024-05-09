To the Unitholders of Nexus Select Trust

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Nexus Select Trust (the "Trust"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Unitholders Equity for the year then ended, the Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value and the Standalone Statement of Net Distributable Cash Flows (NDCFs) of the Trust for the year then ended and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 as amended from time to time including any guidelines and circulars issued thereunder read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/IMD/ DF/146/2016 dated December 29, 2016 (the "REIT Regulations"), as amended, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards as defined in Rule 2(l)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent not inconsistent with the REIT Regulations, of the state of affairs of the Trust as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows, its changes in unitholders equity for the year ended on that date, its net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, its total returns at fair value and the NDCFs of the Trust for the year ended March 31, 2024.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (Sas) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). Our responsibilities under those

Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Trust in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to Note 2.1 which describes the Basis of preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements and Note 14 which describes the presentation of "Unit Capital" as "Equity" instead of compound financial instrument to comply with the REIT Regulations. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Fair valuation of investments in subsidiaries and joint venture As per the provisions of REIT Regulations read with circulars issued thereunder, the Trust is required to disclose Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value which requires fair valuation of assets. As at March 31, 2024, the fair value of net assets is Rs. 2,19,080.86 million. Our audit procedures include, among others, the following: The fair value of investments in subsidiaries and joint venture is primarily determined basis the fair value of the underlying property, plant and equipment, investment properties and related intangible assets as at March 31, 2024. The fair valuation has been carried out by an independent valuer using discounted cashflow method. Read the requirements of SEBI REIT regulations for disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value; The determination of fair value involves significant estimates, assumptions and judgements of the long-term financial projections including market rental growth rate, tenant sales growth rate, terminal capitalization rate, discount rate etc. Read the Trusts accounting policies with respect to impairment in accordance with Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets"; The fair valuation of assets is a key audit matter considering the significance of the value involved and the estimation and judgment involved in its determination. Tested controls implemented by management for assessment of impairment indicators and for fair valuation of assets; Evaluated the independent valuers competence and objectivity; Obtained and read the fair valuation report of assets issued by an independent valuer; Involved internal valuation specialists to assist us in reviewing the valuation methodology and reasonableness of assumptions used in determining the fair values; Verified the arithmetical accuracy of the fair value computation; Obtained and considered the sensitivity analysis of significant assumptions; Assessed the disclosures in accordance with REIT Regulations and accounting standards.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Management of Nexus Select Mall Management Private Limited (the "Manager") in its capacity as manager of the Trust is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement

therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Management of the Manager (the "Management") is responsible for the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows, changes in unitholders equity for the year ended March 31, 2024, its net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, its total returns at fair value and net distributable cash flows of the Trust for the year ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with the requirements of the REIT Regulations, Indian Accounting Standards as defined in Rule 2(l)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent not inconsistent with the REIT Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records for safeguarding of the assets of the Trust and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Trusts ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Trust or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management is also responsible for overseeing the Trusts financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detecta material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Trusts internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Trusts ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Trust to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

Based on audit and as required by the REIT Regulations, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Unitholders Equity, Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value, Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value and the Statement of Net

Distributable Cash Flows of the Trust dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(c) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards as defined in Rule 2(l)(a) of Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended), to the extent not inconsistent with the REIT Regulations.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/

E300003

per Abhishek Agarwal

Partner

Membership Number: 112773

UDIN: 24112773BKCUOI7882

Mumbai

May 09, 2024