Nexus Select Trust AGM

138.23
(0.60%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:04:43 PM

Nexus Select CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Jul 202426 Jun 2024
Nexus Select Trust has informed regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 23, 2024 Nexus Select Trust has informed regarding Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on July 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024) Nexus Select Trust has informed regarding Voting results and Scrutinizers Report of the Second Annual Meeting of the Unitholders of Nexus Select Trust held on July 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Nexus Select: Related News

Nexus REIT’s share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

Nexus REIT’s share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

9 Aug 2024|10:44 AM

Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

