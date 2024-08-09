iifl-logo-icon 1
Nexus Select Trust Board Meeting

139.55
(-0.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:04:39 PM

Nexus Select CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Prior Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting30 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
To consider and approve Unaudited Condensed Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results of the Trust for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202426 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to declare distribution for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Nexus Select Mall Management Private Limited ( NSMMPL ) (previously known as Nexus India Retail Management Services Private Limited), the Manager to Nexus Select Trust ( Trust ), shall be held on Monday, March 18, 2024, through Audio-Visual Electronic Communication to, inter alia, consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the raising of debt by the Trust by way of issuance of listed, rated, redeemable, commercial papers, for an aggregate principal amount of up to INR 1,000 Million (Indian Rupees One Thousand Million Only), on a private placement basis. Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 18/03/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 06, 2024. Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Nexus REIT’s share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

Nexus REIT's share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

9 Aug 2024|10:44 AM

Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

