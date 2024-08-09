|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Prior Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve Unaudited Condensed Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results of the Trust for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to declare distribution for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|A meeting of the Board of Directors of Nexus Select Mall Management Private Limited ( NSMMPL ) (previously known as Nexus India Retail Management Services Private Limited), the Manager to Nexus Select Trust ( Trust ), shall be held on Monday, March 18, 2024, through Audio-Visual Electronic Communication to, inter alia, consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the raising of debt by the Trust by way of issuance of listed, rated, redeemable, commercial papers, for an aggregate principal amount of up to INR 1,000 Million (Indian Rupees One Thousand Million Only), on a private placement basis. Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 18/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 06, 2024. Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.