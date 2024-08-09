Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Prior Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

To consider and approve Unaudited Condensed Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results of the Trust for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to declare distribution for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Nexus Select Mall Management Private Limited ( NSMMPL ) (previously known as Nexus India Retail Management Services Private Limited), the Manager to Nexus Select Trust ( Trust ), shall be held on Monday, March 18, 2024, through Audio-Visual Electronic Communication to, inter alia, consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the raising of debt by the Trust by way of issuance of listed, rated, redeemable, commercial papers, for an aggregate principal amount of up to INR 1,000 Million (Indian Rupees One Thousand Million Only), on a private placement basis. Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 18/03/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024