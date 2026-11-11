Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,290.6
|24.18
|4,08,374.87
|5,101.62
|0.97
|42,477.42
|636.75
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,928
|30.87
|4,06,050.92
|2,414.9
|1.08
|52,480.6
|3,397.23
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
10,979
|25.93
|3,00,912.95
|3,353.76
|1.39
|18,879.75
|1,170.86
TVS Motor Company Ltd
TVSMOTOR
4,505.9
|47.23
|2,13,361.62
|1,377.15
|0.27
|17,103.41
|290.65
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
7,629
|39.59
|2,09,185.54
|1,506.62
|1.08
|6,083.76
|794.39
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.