|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 May 2023
|1 Sep 2023
|2 Sep 2023
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Outcome of Board meeting Recommended a final dividend of 2.50/-per equity share of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 15th Annual General Meeting of the company.
Adani Infrastructure will buy the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, PSP Projects' CEO and largest shareholder.Read More
