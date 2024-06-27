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Rane Engine Valve Ltd Merged AGM

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317.75
(-0.86%)
Apr 21, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Rane Engine Val. CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/10/2025calendar-icon
20/10/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Jul 20247 May 2024
Board of Directors at their meeting held today have inter alia, approved: The convening of the 52 Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) at 14:00 hrs through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM); and the cut-off date for the purposes of determining eligible shareholders for e-voting shall be July 16, 2024 (Tuesday), Record Date for the purpose of Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the ensuing 52nd Annual General Meeting. The Fifty Second Annual General Meeting (52nd AGM) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 14:00 hrs (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Company has engaged Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for providing E-voting services and VC / OAVM facility for this AGM. The Notice of 52nd AGM dated May 07, 2024 is being sent to the shareholders of the Company, is enclosed herewith and the same is also available on the website of the Company at www.ranegroup.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024)

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