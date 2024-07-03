Rane Engine Valve Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹322.5
Prev. Close₹320.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹82.01
Day's High₹324.45
Day's Low₹310.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)229.87
P/E96.95
EPS3.28
Divi. Yield1.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.23
8.31
10.47
6.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.58
96.55
86.69
98.44
Net Worth
120.81
104.86
97.16
105.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
382.06
301.85
354.99
375.24
yoy growth (%)
26.57
-14.96
-5.39
5.61
Raw materials
-151.35
-133.54
-144.76
-132.81
As % of sales
39.61
44.24
40.77
35.39
Employee costs
-113.87
-92.64
-103.64
-101.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-11.46
-31.93
-25.29
-21.13
Depreciation
-20
-23
-28.09
-29.01
Tax paid
3.15
3.61
8.95
4.07
Working capital
8.07
2.31
-2.95
11.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.57
-14.96
-5.39
5.61
Op profit growth
-453.52
-137.73
-25.85
-39.04
EBIT growth
-84.96
60.62
9.07
359.32
Net profit growth
94.74
-62.72
-4.22
-129.57
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
169.69
|114.08
|1,72,653.97
|451.38
|0.37
|3,971.29
|37.71
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
50,490
|61.2
|1,46,064.69
|674.6
|0.55
|6,164.1
|5,232.85
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,373
|76.71
|78,535.54
|392.58
|0.19
|4,907.98
|109.58
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
925
|71.57
|57,766.39
|197.38
|0.37
|1,377.04
|100.61
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,527.6
|43.52
|34,968.78
|213.48
|0.46
|3,752.73
|369.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
L Ganesh.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harish Lakshman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vivekanandaa M
Independent Director
N Ramesh Rajan
Independent Director
Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
Independent Director
Vasudha Sundararaman
Non Executive Director
Vikram Taranath Hosangady
Maithri,
132 Cathedral Road,
Tamil Nadu - 600086
Tel: 91-44-28112472
Website: http://www.ranegroup.com
Email: investorservices@ranegroup.com
2nd Floor Kences Tow,
1 Ramakrishna Street, Usman Road T.Nagar,
Chennai-600017
Tel: 91-44-28140801/803
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: sureshbabu@iepindia.com/yesbalu@iepindia.com
Summary
Rane Engine Valve Limited (REVL) is a manufacturer of engine valves, guides and tappets for Passenger Cars (PC), Commercial Vehicles (CV), Farm Tractors, Stationary Engines, Railway / Marine Engines a...
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Reports by Rane Engine Valve Ltd Merged
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