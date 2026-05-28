Board Meeting 28 May 2026 18 May 2026

Quarterly Results & Audited Results Ratnakar Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop-304, Sankalp Square-2, Nr. Delux Appartment, Nr. Kalgi Char Rasta, Jalaram Temple, Paldi, Ahmedabad-380006, Gujarat, India to transact following Business: 1. To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2026 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. To Consider and discuss any other business as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In compliance with Regulations 30, 33, and 47 read with para-A of PartA of Schedule Ill and other Applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 28, 2026 has inter-alia, approved the Annual Audited Financial Results. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2026 10 Apr 2026

Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, April 10, 2026. In Which Appointment Of Aditya Darshankumar Pancholi As A Company Secretary And Resignation Of Harshil Shah As Company Secretary Was Considered

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

Ratnakar Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2025 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Mangalya Soft Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 14 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop-304 Sankalp Square-2 Nr. Delux Appartment Nr. Kalgi Char Rasta Jalaram Temple Paldi Ahmedabad-380006 to transact following Business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on September 30 2025 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To Consider and discuss any other business as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.11.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting for the Approved Merged Standalone and Consolidated Financial Accounts for the Financial year ended on 2024-25 and Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on 30.09.2025. Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting -Sumission Of Missing Enclosures (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2025 11 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.09.2025 Allotment of Equity Shares and Preference Shares Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 pursuant to as per approved Scheme of Amalgamation via NCLT Order dated 26.06.2025.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 2 Aug 2025