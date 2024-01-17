|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Aug 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|13 Jan 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|Approved closure of Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting from Saturday, February 3, 2024 to Saturday, February 10, 2024 (both days inclusive).
